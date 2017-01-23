Home | News | Cop smashes window and pulls woman out of burning vehicle
Tiffany Trump shows off $725 Stars And Stripes stilettos
Cops shoot dead homeowner while investigating a burglary

Cop smashes window and pulls woman out of burning vehicle



  • 1 hour ago
  • 26
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • Spokane Police Officer Tim Schwering saved Kimberly Novak's life
  • Novak was trying to kick out the windows, but couldn't, and locks wouldn't work
  • Schwering broke one window then pulled the whole thing out to help her escape 

By Abigail Miller For Dailymail.com

Published: 23:16 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 23:20 EST, 22 January 2017

A video shows the moment that a heroic police officer saves a woman life by pulling her from her burning car. 

The Spokane Police officer Tim Schwering was the first to arrive on the scene after a 911 call by Kimberly Novak, during which she said she was trapped in her burning car.

She said she was trying to kick the windows out but couldn't. Though it was a fire call, it was broadcast on police channels. 

 Scroll down for video

The Spokane Police officer Tim Schwering (left) was the first to arrive on the scene after a 911 call by Kimberly Novak (right), during which she said she was trapped in her burning car The Spokane Police officer Tim Schwering (left) was the first to arrive on the scene after a 911 call by Kimberly Novak (right), during which she said she was trapped in her burning car

The Spokane Police officer Tim Schwering (left) was the first to arrive on the scene after a 911 call by Kimberly Novak (right), during which she said she was trapped in her burning car

When Schwering arrived, officials say he broke a hole in the car window with his baton, but couldn't unlock the door, KVUE reported. 

He then was forced to reach into the car and pull the entire driver's side window out, allowing him to help Novak climb out the window.

A neighbor also helped in the rescue, according to officials. 

Fire crews arrived shortly after, and found that the car's engine was on fire. The grill and bumper melted away and left burning puddles beneath the car. 

She told KHQ that Schwering is going to get tired of having of her in his life, saying they will be friends forever now She told KHQ that Schwering is going to get tired of having of her in his life, saying they will be friends forever now

She told KHQ that Schwering is going to get tired of having of her in his life, saying they will be friends forever now

When Novak tried to get out of the car, the locks would not work, and she said she was trying to kick the windows out but couldn't. Though it was a fire call, it was broadcast on police channels When Novak tried to get out of the car, the locks would not work, and she said she was trying to kick the windows out but couldn't. Though it was a fire call, it was broadcast on police channels

When Novak tried to get out of the car, the locks would not work, and she said she was trying to kick the windows out but couldn't. Though it was a fire call, it was broadcast on police channels

Local news channel KHQ interviewed Novak, who said it was a nightmare come to life being stuck in the car. 

She said she was on her way back from a trip to the store to get ice cream when she drove over an icy patch. Suddenly, her car shut off and nothing worked. 

Smoke then began rising from the hood of the car, followed by flames. When Novak tried to get out of the car, the locks would not work.

Novak says she is forever grateful to Officer Shwering who went 'above and beyond' the call of duty to help her. 

He then was forced to reach into the car and pull the entire driver's side window out, allowing him to help Novak climb out the window He then was forced to reach into the car and pull the entire driver's side window out, allowing him to help Novak climb out the window

He then was forced to reach into the car and pull the entire driver's side window out, allowing him to help Novak climb out the window

Smoke then began rising from the hood of the car, followed by flames Smoke then began rising from the hood of the car, followed by flames

Smoke then began rising from the hood of the car, followed by flames

She told KHQ that Schwering is going to get tired of having of her in his life, saying they will be friends forever now. She said 'Right now I'm relaly blessed. It's humbling to think it can happen that fast without any warning.'  

The cause of the fire is still unknown. 

Schwering was treated and released from a local hospital for symptoms related to smoke inhalation. 

The woman trapped inside the vehicle was treated and released at the scene, and the neighbor that assisted received a minor cut from the broken driver's side window, according to Spokane City.  

Read more:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Cop smashes window and pulls woman out of burning vehicle
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Bacon rashers found on Muslim prayer mats in a Sydney hospital

Bacon rashers found on Muslim prayer mats in a Sydney hospital

Nevada student Logan Clark who swung knife at classmates 'was bullied for days'

Nevada student Logan Clark who swung knife at classmates 'was bullied for days'

The 330 sex pest police accused of targeting crime victims in just two years

The 330 sex pest police accused of targeting crime victims in just two years

Latest Nigeria News