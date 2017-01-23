Why 1957 was Britain's happiest year of the last century

By Victoria Allen for the Daily Mail

Published: 20:16 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 21:00 EST, 22 January 2017

When Prime Minister Harold Macmillan famously declared in 1957 that 'we have never had it so good', it turns out he was right.

A study has revealed that Britons think 1957 was the happiest year of the 20th century.

Only one in five households had a washing machine, and one in 20 a refrigerator, and it was an era of freezing outdoor toilets and no central heating. But levels of public happiness were at a height never reached again in the century.

Harold Macmillian, pictured, declared in 1957 the people of Britain 'never had it so good

Laurence Olivier arriving at the Royal Court Theatre in 1957 shows there's little traffic on the roads of London in stark contrast to the city today

People were happier, even though they were struck down by illnesses such as polio

University of Warwick researchers put their findings down to more realistic expectations about a happy life, despite a six-day working week and lack of foreign holidays. After living through two world wars, it is believed people had learned to count their blessings.

The analysis, published by the university with the Social Market Foundation, is taken from eight million books used to track contentment from 1776 to 2009, based on positive words such as 'peaceful', 'enjoyment' and 'happiness' compared to negative words such as 'stress' and 'unhappy'.

It shows a rise in joy after 1945, peaking in 1957, a fall through the nationwide strikes and inflation of 1978's Winter of Discontent, and then a recovery, but never to the happiness levels of the 1950s.

Dr Daniel Sgroi, co-author of the report and associate professor at the University of Warwick, said: 'In 1957, memories of the Second World War and the period of austerity that followed were still fresh in the mind of the nation, perhaps helping people to appreciate what they had.

£2K HOMES AND YO-YO FOR XMAS In 1957, the year of the Queen's first televised Christmas message, there were just two TV channels

Traffic jams barely existed, with only 4 million cars on the road compared to 37 million today

Women made up a third of the workforce – that figure is now 46 per cent

A first home cost five times the average annual wage in the 1950s, with earnings typically at £7.50 a week and houses priced at £2,000. Now, getting on the property ladder costs about eight times your salary

There were just 22,000 divorces – a number which had leapt to 111,000 by 2014 – and women got married at 25 on average, but now wait until they're 34

The Soviet Union launched Sputnik I, a satellite the size of a beach ball – 15 years before astronaut Tim Peake was born

The most popular gifts for children were yo-yos and I-Spy books

Around the World in 80 Days, starring David Niven and Shirley MacLaine, won the Oscar for best film

Paul Anka's Diana was the best-selling single of 1957

He added: 'It may be that people in the 1950s had a greater sense of realism about happiness.'

Rationing was over by 1957, and the modern age was being ushered in with the space race beginning, Elvis Presley on the radio and technology starting to make domestic life easier.

Men could expect to live to 66 on average, and women to 71, with paid holiday half what it is now, but Mr Macmillan still seemed to capture the mood of a nation when, in a speech at Bedford Town's football ground, he said: 'Let us be frank about it – most of our people have never had it so good.'

The study states that people are more likely to be happy when their expectations are lower, as are those within large social networks of other contented people.

Dr Sgroi added: 'We have similar research which suggests group identity is important for happiness. While there is much more individualism now, in the 1950s people were more likely to feel as if they had a common goal, so could for example leave their door open when they went out because they trusted their neighbours.

'Now we are more aware of what is happening in the world than people were then, but this could be making us unhappier. And people now have to face pressures put upon them, such as work stress, which might have increased.'