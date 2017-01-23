Home | News | Moment lifeguards search for woman swept out to sea
  • Rescuers found a woman swept into the sea after 40 minutes in San Diego
  • The woman who died was pulled into Ocean Beach with another women
  • The woman who survived was pulled out of the water by a passerby 

By Kaileen Gaul For Dailymail.com

Published: 21:08 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 21:08 EST, 22 January 2017

Video shows a foamy ocean in San Diego violently churning as rescue crews look for a woman who was swept up in the waves. 

Earlier, another women was dragged into the ocean but was heroically rescued by a passerby. She is hospitalized and expected to make a recovery according to Fox 5 San Diego.

The two women were pulled into the chilly 58 degree ocean that rose up to 15 feet high and was topped with two feet of sea foam.

One woman was killed by the waves at Ocean Beach on Saturday after four lifeguards searched for her from 40 minutes. She was found unconscious and died at UCSD Medical Center.

The good Samaritan who rescued the other woman, called by his last name Struble, was taking photos of the scenic view when he saw the women who were sitting on a cliff get sucked into the sea.

He told NBC 7 San Diego: 'I tried to go back for the second one, but I couldn’t get there in time because the waves just got too big and she got too far out.' 

Struble (right) rescued one of the women who fell into the ocean and went back to try to get the other. Rescuers (left) ended up finding the woman who later died in the foamy ocean

Lieutenant Rick Romero said finding the woman who would later die was a challenge. He said: 'We did see her, but in the amount of the time, the surge was coming in and out she’d appear and then disappear in the foam.'

Dangerous tide conditions have plagued the west coast with recent heavy rains. Raging storms have created hazardous conditions in the Pacific Ocean and flooding in rivers.

There have been flash-flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service throughout Southern California Sunday. Rain is falling at three-quarters of an inch per hour.

Tides rose with the heavy storms that have been sweeping across California in January 

Two women and a father and son were pulled into the Pacific Ocean after heavy storms raised waters (pictured, Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles county)

The rescue mission of the two women came one week after a father and son were swept out to sea in Oregon. 

The U.S. Coast Guard searched Sunday and Monday with two helicopters and a 47-foot motorized life boat while state police and other rescuers used ATVs. They found only Thomas' jacket and a child carrier he had been wearing.

The Coast Guard, state police and local sheriff's office will continue to search for the bodies.

