How lemon tart bullies ruined my £40,000 Cordon Bleu dream

By Alison Smith-squire for the Daily Mail

Published: 20:32 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 20:54 EST, 22 January 2017

Bee Patel, 34, says she was unfairly picked on by the chefs at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu cookery school in London

When mother-of-three Bee Patel spent her life savings to attend the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu cookery school, she believed it would aid her dream of becoming a Michelin-starred chef.

The 34-year-old and her husband forked out £40,000 in fees for the course at the London establishment, which is described as ‘your passport to the culinary world’.

But the pair are now set to sue the world famous organisation – claiming that far from helping her, the school’s constant criticisms and bullying have ruined her confidence in the kitchen.

Mrs Patel says that she was unfairly picked on by the chefs, who delivered scathing criticism of dishes such as her lemon tart, burnt their own food during teaching demonstrations and made unprofessional remarks about other chefs.

And she claims she was bullied by her fellow students, who stole her ingredients and sabotaged her dishes.

The final straw came when she failed her patisserie exam, in which judges described her tart’s pastry as ‘raw in the middle and unevenly cooked’ – and demanded she spend a further £6,000 to re-take that part of the course.

With her confidence in tatters after just ten weeks of the 15-month course, Mrs Patel – who was having to wake up at 4am everyday to commute in from Leicester – decided she couldn’t face carrying on.

But Le Cordon Bleu turned down her request for a refund – prompting a furious Mrs Patel and husband Neil, 37, to threaten legal action after claiming the contract they signed with the school was unfair.

Mrs Patel, who studied law in her twenties, said: ‘Although I trained as a lawyer my dream has always been to be a chef in a Michelin star restaurant.

‘I thought Le Cordon Bleu would help me achieve that and I’d get world-class teaching. Instead I found there are chefs at Le Cordon Bleu who, as well as burning their own food during demonstrations, prefer to criticise and insult rather than encourage their students.

‘After all the money I paid I should not have failed the patisserie exam. I most certainly should not be paying more money.’

Le Cordon Bleu was founded in Paris in 1895 and has since opened up cookery schools worldwide.

Its Grand Diplome is described as ‘your passport to the culinary world’. Prices for the basic nine-month course start at £33,995.

Mrs Patel, pictured getting experience at a restaurant prior to starting the course, is now threatening legal action after she was refused a refund

However, in 2008 police were called after a 28-year-old man threatened to kill himself after failing one of the exams.

Mrs Patel’s issues began in October last year, within a fortnight of starting the Grand Diplome part of the school’s culinary management course.

‘One of the students pinched half my pancake mixture ... and another time when I was making a poached egg dish which had a grilled topping, a student sabotaged it because he kept opening the oven,’ said Mrs Patel.

‘It was ruined and all of this affected my patisserie grades. I complained and asked to move groups but nothing was done.

‘Instead the bullying was allowed to continue with one Chinese student swearing in Chinese at me.’

Mrs Patel also claims that the school’s teachers did little to encourage her, adding that ‘even the most perfect dish was picked on’.

She also found their remarks about well-known chefs ‘really unprofessional’, such as one teacher who told the class: ‘Jamie Oliver has earned millions for just making pasta.’

A few weeks later while practising a fish recipe at home, she accidentally cut herself. ‘The injury meant I couldn’t attend the patisserie exam with the rest of the group,’ she said.

‘But I was shocked when I was charged £500 to reschedule it and then horrified to be invigilated by a teacher I did not get on with.’ After being told she’d failed the exam, which involved making a lemon tart, she launched an unsuccessful appeal.

She said: ‘I was very upset when the appeal letter stated my presentation and piping was poor and my tarte au citron pastry was raw in the middle and unevenly cooked.

‘Worse, I then had to fork out an extra £6,000 to retake the patisserie part of the Grand Diplome course.

‘My husband and I saved for years so I could attend this course but it just seems all about money and I can’t face returning.’

Mr Patel said: ‘My wife is a fabulous cook but having attended this course her confidence is in tatters – and not to give us our money back is grossly unfair.’

A spokesman for Le Cordon Bleu said: ‘Le Cordon Bleu is an accredited school which is highly recommended throughout the world. As this person is still a student with us we are unable to comment.’