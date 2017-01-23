Home | News | Two dead three injured in murder-suicide at a Texas home 
Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump in Facebook post
How lemon tart bullies ruined my £40,000 Cordon Bleu dream

Two dead three injured in murder-suicide at a Texas home 



  • 41 minutes ago
  • 14
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • A man called early Sunday morning to admit to shooting his wife
  • Two men and one woman were shot dead, and two women were shot and injured
  • The two women were taken to the hospital in critical condition in Manvel, Texas

By Abigail Miller For Dailymail.com

Published: 20:59 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 21:09 EST, 22 January 2017

Texas police are investigating a murder-suicide that has left three dead and two wounded. 

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said they received a call early Sunday from an unidentified man allegedly admitting to shooting his wife.

When they arrived at the Manvel home just after 1:30am they found two men and a woman fatally shot. 

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said they received a call early Sunday from a man allegedly admitting to shooting his wife. When they arrived at the home just after 1:30am they found two men and a woman fatally shot The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said they received a call early Sunday from a man allegedly admitting to shooting his wife. When they arrived at the home just after 1:30am they found two men and a woman fatally shot

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said they received a call early Sunday from a man allegedly admitting to shooting his wife. When they arrived at the home just after 1:30am they found two men and a woman fatally shot

The people killed were a 28-year-old man, a 30-year-old man, and a 50-year-old woman. Additionally, a 36-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and a 43-year-old woman was shot in the abdominal area.

The 36-year-old was transported to Herman Memorial Hospital by Lif Flight, and the 43-year-old was transported to Ben Taub hospital by ambulance, according to ABC 13. Both women were in critical condition.

They both now appear to be in stable condition, and their names and the motive behind the attacks have not been released.

Manvel is about 24 miles south of Houston.  

Read more:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Two dead three injured in murder-suicide at a Texas home 
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Bacon rashers found on Muslim prayer mats in a Sydney hospital

Bacon rashers found on Muslim prayer mats in a Sydney hospital

Nevada student Logan Clark who swung knife at classmates 'was bullied for days'

Nevada student Logan Clark who swung knife at classmates 'was bullied for days'

The 330 sex pest police accused of targeting crime victims in just two years

The 330 sex pest police accused of targeting crime victims in just two years

Latest Nigeria News