Man, 22, who was beaten up in a 'homophobic attack'



  • Christopher Johnson, 22, left with facial injuries after 'homophobic attack' 
  • He claims he 'lost an hour of memory' and woke up on the ground with wounds
  • Mr Johnson said he is 'too afraid' to leave his home in Liverpool after incident
  • Merseyside Police understood to be investigating the case as assault 

By Joseph Curtis For Mailonline

Published: 19:11 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 19:11 EST, 22 January 2017

A young man ‘lost an hour of his memory’ after a ‘homophobic attack’ that left him with serious facial injuries.

Christopher Johnson, 22, was attacked near a friend’s home in Liverpool in broad daylight as he was walking home.

He was taken to hospital for treatment on his wounds, with his face left bloodied and bruised.

Christopher Johnson believes he was the victim of a 'homophobic attack' after he was assaulted while walking in Liverpool

Mr Johnson, pictured, said he has been left 'too afraid' to go outside anymore

According to the Liverpool Echo, Mr Johnson said he cannot remember the attack and has lost time between walking home and then waking up on the ground.

He told the paper: ‘There’s no way a fall could have caused the injuries I’ve got, I must have been attacked, but I’ve got no memory of it.

‘I feel it must have been a homophobic attack because I wasn’t robbed of anything and I didn’t have anything of value on me.’

Mr Johnson is understood to be ‘too frightened’ to leave his own home since the incident.

The 22-year-old, pictured, said he 'lost an hour' of his memory after the attack in Liverpool

He added: ‘What’s more scary is that I was there for almost an hour and nobody stopped to help me.’

His best friend Iwan Steffan, whose home Mr Johnson had stayed at the night before, said he was ‘shocked’ to hear of the incident and believes the injuries are too severe to have happened in a fall.

Merseyside Police have received a report of assault and are investigating. 

