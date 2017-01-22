Police offer $1 million reward after teens' disappearance

By Anton Nilsson For Daily Mail Australia and Australian Associated Press

Published: 18:28 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 19:20 EST, 22 January 2017

Maureen Braddy, 16, disappeared along with a friend from a dance in Bendigo in 1968

Two Victoria teens left a dance in 1968 and were never seen again - but now police hope that a $1 million reward will lead to clues into their disappearance.

Maureen Braddy, 16, and her 17-year-old friend Allan Whyte were last seen leaving a YMCA dance in Mundy Street at California Gully in Bendigo on Saturday November 23, 1968.

No trace of the teenagers has ever been found, despite extensive investigations over the past 48 years.

A 2014 inquest found it was likely Maureen and Allan didn't survive the night of the dance, police said.

Investigators hope Monday's $1 million offering will bring renewed interest to the case.

Detective Inspector Stephen Dennis believes someone within the community of Bendigo holds the key to solving the mystery.

'We are hoping that today's $1 million announcement will encourage someone out there with crucial information or direct knowledge of this disappearance to come forward,' he said.

The reward of up to $1 million will be paid at the discretion of the Chief Commissioner of Police for information leading to the apprehension and subsequent conviction of the person or persons responsible for the abduction and murder.