Proof a bottle deposit scheme WOULD solve recycling crisis

Ministers face demands for a deposit scheme on plastic bottles amid evidence it can boost recycling to more than 95per cent and slash litter.

Bottles and cans sold under brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi carry deposits from Germany and parts of Australia to Norway and California.

Campaigners say the evidence from Germany is that plastic bottle recycling rates increase to more than 95per cent if there is a deposit and refund scheme.

The Daily Mail revealed last week how Britain has failed to hit bottle recycling targets.

The Government set a target that – in theory - would have required 75per cent of plastic 'consumer bottles' to be recycled by 2017.

However, the actual figure, based on council rubbish and public bin collections, is less than 60per cent.

The net effect is that an estimated 15million plastic bottles every single day – 5.5billion a year - are being dumped after being used just once.

Millions end up as litter, blighting towns, cities, the countryside, rivers and beaches, where they become a threat to wildlife.

Plastic bottles that go into normal bins are being buried in landfill dumps, where they will take 450 years to degrade, or are burned.

The Environment Secretary, Andrea Leadsom, is known to be particularly concerned about plastic bottles and litter.

Environment groups say Britain should follow the example of Germany, where bottles carry a refundable deposit of 25 cents (22p). There the recycling rate went from around 72per cent to more than 95per cent after the scheme was introduced in 2003.

Similar success has been seen in Scandinavia, parts of Australia and Canada.

Waste reduction experts, Eunomia, have carried out a feasibility study on introducing a deposit and refund scheme for the Scottish government.

Its director, Dr Dominic Hogg, said: 'The evidence suggests that if the deposit was of the order 10p-15p per container, we'd get around 90per cent, maybe higher, recycling rates.

'The best performing deposit schemes claim to achieve close to 100per cent recycling. The figure was reported at 98.5per cent for PET bottles, the type used for soft drinks, in Germany in 2015

'One of the things that recyclers like about the deposit schemes is that they deliver a very high quality, pure material stream which tends to attract higher value as a result.'

Billions of plastic drinks bottles are being dumped or littering our streets, parks and beaches because Britain has not hit recycling targets (file photo)

He added: 'One of the key things is that some of the additional recycling comes from bottles and containers that would otherwise be littered.

'So, we have a potentially interesting effect on litter, which is an issue that blights the landscape, and since some of the litter tends to find its way into rivers and the marine environment, it has an effect on the oceans and marine life too.'

Returning bottles in Germany and across Scandinavia has been made easy with reverse vending machines in supermarkets. Shoppers put bottles in the machines, which scan the bar codes and then pay out refunds.

A report from accountants PwC looking at the German model concluded: 'With a deposit system, there is practically no longer any littering of single-use beverage containers bearing deposits.

'Such an approach also leads to very high rates of collection and subsequent recycling.'

Greenpeace said there is evidence from the USA that the number of bottles found on beaches fell by up to 70per cent in areas with a deposit scheme.

Oceans campaigner at the organisation, Louise Edge, said: 'Plastic bottles are clogging our oceans, choking marine life, breaking into tiny microplastics and spreading toxic chemicals.

'It's not good enough for drinks companies to simply blame consumers and walk off into the sunset.

'It is common sense for us to adopt a deposit return system which so clearly works in many other countries, where between 80-98per cent of drinks containers are collected and reused or recycled.

'The plastic bag charge has helped us all to place a value on plastic and reduce the amount of litter on our beaches, in landfill and in the sea. A bottle deposit return scheme can help us go a step further towards cleaning up our oceans.'

However, the Director General of the British Soft Drinks Association, Gavin Partington, rejected the idea.

'Deposit Return Systems do operate effectively in some countries, but in the UK it would increase costs to consumers, businesses and councils and undermine a well-established kerbside recycling system which has helped raise recycling rates of plastic bottles to nearly 60per cent,' he said.

'Soft drinks companies want to build on this progress by promoting recycling and supporting anti-littering initiatives. Where it exists DRS has not provided a solution to the problem of littering.'