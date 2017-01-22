Sleeping Australian Open ball boy gets locked in train

By John Carney for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 19:23 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 19:23 EST, 22 January 2017

An Australian Open ball boy had a frightening experience after he fell asleep on the train after his shift at the event on Saturday and woke up lock in the train yard.

The 13-year-old ball boy known only as Mitchell was exhausted on Saturday night, and failed to get off at Cranbourne station in Melbourne, 3AW reports.

Train staff missed the sleeping boy, and drove it into the train holding yard where it was parked up for the night.

An exhausted ball boy fell asleep on a Melbourne train after doing a shift at the Australian Open (stock image)

Mitchell's mum Emma was waiting for him at the station, and said she panicked when her son didn't get off the train as they had arranged.

Emma told the Ross and John show that her son, who was on his own, was distressed when he woke up and that she was shocked no one took the time to wake him up.

When there was no sign of him getting off as arranged all she could do was wait for the next train to come 20 minutes later to see if he was on that one.

'When the 6.30pm train arrived [and he wasn't on it either] I started to panic. He was asleep on the train and the train had been taken back to the yard,' Emma said.

The ball boy has just finished a long shift at the Australian Open on Saturday (stock images)

'The driver had not checked to see if there was anybody still in any of the carriages. Not one person woke him up to say "hey mate, you're at the end of the line".

'I could see the yard from the station and I could see two trains in there.'

His mother said that when he woke up five minutes later he didn't know where he was and was 'extremely distressed and disorientated'.

But after quickly phoning his worried mum it was soon clear what had happened and he was soon located in the locked train.