Lee Rigby killer finds lawyer to help fight legal battle

The Islamic extremist who brutally murdered Lee Rigby has found a lawyer to fight a £20,000 legal battle against the prison service after his teeth were knocked out during a scuffle with guards.

Michael Adebolajo, 32, lashed out at officers who were trying to escort him to his cell at HMP Belmarsh, south east London, in July 2013. His head reportedly hit a window but he refused medical attention afterwards.

The five officers involved in the incident were suspended on full pay during a six-week police investigation. They were later cleared and returned to work.

Claim: Michael Adebolajo (right), who murdered Lee Rigby (left), lashed out at officers who were trying to escort him to his cell. His head reportedly hit a window but he refused medical attention after the incident

Adebolajo has been trying to find legal representation ever since and reports say he has finally found someone to help him sue.

The exact figure for the claim is not known but similar cases have sought up to £20,000.

The news has been met with disgust and anguish by Mr Rigby's family, who said the jihadi killer had no remorse for his 'heinous' crime.

Mr Rigby's mother, Lyn, told the Sun: 'This is nothing more than blood money.

'You can replace broken teeth but you can't bring back the life of my treasured boy.'

Adebolajo and his accomplice Michael Adebowale, 24, murdered 25-year-old Fusilier Rigby near the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich, south east London, in May 2013.

They knocked Rigby down in a car and then hacked him to death with knives and a cleaver. Both of the attackers were found guilty of Rigby’s murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Adebolajo (pictured) and his accomplice Michael Adebowale murdered Fusilier Rigby near the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich, south east London, in May 2013

Adebolajo was given a whole life order and Adebowale was ordered to serve at least 45 years.

Adebolajo has since complained about being segregated from other Muslim prisoners. He was moved from HMP Belmarsh to Frankland in County Durham after fears that he was trying to radicalise other inmates.

He wrote to support group Muslim Prisoners who said: ‘The guards at Frankland are worse than Belmarsh for treatment of Muslims. This move is deliberate.’

Adebolajo and Adebowale were raised as Christians but described as British Muslim converts at their trial.

Adebowale had openly discussed murdering a soldier on Facebook, but that information had not been passed to the intelligence services.

Transfer: Adebolajo was moved from Belmarsh (above) in South-East London to Frankland in County Durham after fears that he was trying to radicalise other inmates

The killer issued a series of threats to the West after the bloody murder took place. A shocking video of him was taken on a mobile home while he ranted with a bloody machete in his hand.

Explaining his decision to give Adebolajo a whole-life term, trial judge Mr Justice Sweeney said he was the leader of the murderous plot and had ‘no real prospect of rehabilitation’.

However, Adebowale’s younger age, mental health problems and ‘lesser role’ meant that he escaped spending the rest of his natural life behind bars.