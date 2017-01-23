Prince Charles basted over idiotic climate change plan

By David Wilkes for the Daily Mail

Prince Charles was mocked yesterday for proposing an ‘idiotic’ plan to have the effects of climate change included in daily weather forecasts.

A TV weather expert said time limits would make it impossible, an MP said the public did not want such ‘propaganda’ forced upon them, and even veteran weatherman Michael Fish feared it may bore viewers.

Calling for action on global warming yesterday, Charles wrote: ‘We might be more inclined to think about the longer term if we were more aware of what is happening around us. Perhaps daily weather forecasts could include a few basic facts about the Earth’s vital signs, or details of where climate change is increasing the likelihood of damaging weather?’

Prince Charles, pictured, has been mocked over his call for climate change warnings to be included in nightly weather forecasts amid claims such a plan would be unpopular

Veteran weather forecaster Michael Fish, pictured, believes climate change warnings on a nightly basis would be boring as you would be repeating yourself during every broadcast

But weather producer Chris England, of Sky News, said: ‘We don’t have the time to do that. You can’t directly link any individual event to global warming on a day-to-day level. As far as we are concerned, it would be a non-starter.’

Tory MP Philip Davies said of Charles’s suggestion: ‘As ideas go, it is definitely high on the scale of idiotic. We put the weather forecast on to know if we need to take a brolly out with us. We don’t need some propaganda shoved down our throats. I’m afraid that Prince Charles is far too keen to get involved in a political debate and a political issue.’

Critics said the Prince – co-author of a new Ladybird book on climate change – also risked being too partisan on the controversial issue when there was disagreement among experts.

Former BBC weatherman Michael Fish, 72, who famously told the nation there was no hurricane in the offing just hours before the Great Storm of 1987, said he agreed with Charles that more needs to be done to address climate change.

Tory MP Philip Davies was scathing describing the plan as 'high on the scale of idiotic'

But he said: ‘I cannot see how you could do it on a daily basis. You would probably be boring the public after a while, because I fear you would be saying the same thing time and time again.’

Writing for The Mail on Sunday, the Prince also warned climate-change sceptics that ignoring scientific evidence would mean we ‘continue to test our world to destruction’.

And Charles also dismissed suggestions by some scientists that there has been a ‘pause’ in global warming.

The Met Office said: ‘Prince Charles raises a valid point that more awareness of climate change, and most importantly its impact, is needed, but whether including this in weather broadcasts is the most logical method of delivering this needs some consideration.’ Neither the BBC nor ITV commented yesterday.