Model Ginger Meadows eaten alive by saltwater crocodile

By Belinda Cleary and Ollie Gillman For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 19:25 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 19:25 EST, 22 January 2017

A man who watched in horror as an American beauty queen was dragged under water and eaten alive by a huge saltwater crocodile has revealed what really happened on that fateful day.

Ship captain Bruce Fitzpatrick said part-time model Ginger Meadows was told not to get into the crocodile-infested water at Cascade Falls, south of Darwin, in 1987, but she failed to heed the warning.

Mr Fitzpatrick told Daily Mail Australia that Ms Meadows had been instructed 'to not so much as dangle a foot in the water' at the beautiful Cascade Falls, south of Darwin, on March 29.

But she and a friend went for a dip anyway and quickly found themselves pinned up against the wall of a waterfall as the ravenous crocodile lurked just metres away.

American model Ginger Faye Meadows, 24, was eaten by a large saltwater crocodile on March 29, 1987, after deciding to swim in crocodile-infested waters

Ms Meadows was warned that the waters were crocodile-infested but went for a dip anyway

Ms Meadows - who decided to visit Australia after watching hit movie Crocodile Dunee - and her friend, chef Jane Burchett, splashed about in the water when Mr Fitzpatrick and other members of the crew were climbing the majestic falls.

The skipper saw a crocodile approaching the women and screamed out to them, but it was too late.

The saltwater predator was too fast for the girls to get back to the safety of the boat – so instead they backed up to the waterfall's wall – still waist-deep in water.

Ms Burchett revealed her horror as the crocodile's jaws widened in front of the two women.

'It swum right up to us and had its mouth open,' she said.

'Then I took my shoe off and threw it at it and hit it on the top of its head and it closed its mouth.'

The crocodile then went under the water and Ms Meadows jumped into the water in an apparent attempt to reach safety.

'Because the crocodile was in front of us maybe she thought she could swim to the shoreline and get away,' Ms Burchett said.

Tragic: Ms Meadows was dragged under the water by a huge four-metre saltwater crocodile (file picture)

Bruce Fitzpatrick witnessed Ms Meadows' death - and can't understand why people still go into water with crocodiles when they know it is dangerous

Ms Meadows was swimming with friend Jane Burchett, pictured, when a crocodile closed in for the kill

'She let go of my arm, jumped off the ledge took two strokes and it grabbed her around the waist and pulled her right under the water.

'Then he pulled her up out of the water right in front of me – I looked her right in the face she had her arms in the air and she was looking right at me.

'Then it pulled her back under the water.'

The young woman's body was recovered the next day – which would have been her 25th birthday.

Mr Fitzpatrick was the skipper on board the Lady G the day he witnessed Ms Meadows being taken by the four-metre crocodile.

He was taking the luxury boat to Darwin with a skeleton crew.

Ms Meadows had hopped on board as the chef's assistant and planned to visit Papua New Guinea as well as northern Australia.

'We were aware there were crocodiles in the area,' Mr Fitzpatrick told Daily Mail Australia.

'And before we went Ginger was told to not so much as dangle a foot in the water.'

News of the American beauty's death shocked the world and was one of Australia's most high-profile crocodile attacks.

Ms Meadows had been working on the Lady G a luxury boat - earning her passage from Perth to Darwin

She was told not to swim in the brown waters at the bottom of Cascade Falls but did and paid the ultimate price

Mr Fitzpatrick was speaking after a 47-year-old man was killed by a crocodile after attempting to wade across a notorious river crossing.

The local man, who was traversing Cahill's Crossing - which passes through East Alligator River in Kakadu National Park in the Northern Territory - died after being taken by the killer reptile.

'I don't understand why people are still entering water where crocodiles are known to live,' Mr Fitzpatrick said.

'When I saw the news I was just shocked.

'I suppose people have just become over confident near water – they need to educate themselves or be aware how dangerous swimming with crocodiles is.'

The man's body was found about two kilometres downriver and the 'very protective' crocodile had to be shot dead so the body could be safely retrieved, police told Daily Mail Australia.

The man's injuries were 'consistent with being taken by a crocodile', police said.

In October last year, a woman was filmed standing on Cahill's crossing as she warned off a crocodile with a flip flop

The crossing is a notorious hunting ground for the saltwater predators

The crossing passes over the East Alligator River, which is known to be infested with at least 120 saltwater crocodiles, and is littered with signs instructing people not to wade through it on foot.

In 1987 a man was decapitated near the same crossing during a fishing trip. The man was fishing when a five-metre crocodile attacked him.

'Cahill's Crossing is notorious for crocodiles and to walk across it to me is just foolishness,' NT Police Duty Superintendent Bob Harrison said.

'The area's noted for crocodiles on the causeway and there are signs there saying don't go in the water. Unfortunately they did and that was the result', he told Sky News.

'You are tempting fate, knowing the size of the crocodiles in that area,' Mr Harrison told ABC Radio Darwin on Friday morning.