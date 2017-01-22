Do bloody footprints and meat hooks reveal child's killer?

By James Wilkinson For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:48 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 17:00 EST, 22 January 2017

Bloody footprints in a Calgary, Canada home may hold the key to revealing what happened to a five-year-old boy and his grandparents who disappeared in 2014, a court heard Friday.

Douglas Garland, 56, is charged with the murder of Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes after they vanished on June 29, 2014, leaving behind a blood-soaked bedroom.

Throughout the house were bloody bootprints - in a boot size the same as Garland's - the court heard during the first week of Garland's trial, according toGlobal News.

That was just one small part of a litany of evidence against Garland that emerged in court - including saws and meat hooks covered in DNA, and a burn barrel containing a tiny tooth.

Murdered: Kathy Liknes (left) and her grandson, Nathan O'Brien (right) were murdered in July 2014 and their bodies disposed of on a nearby farm in Calgary, Canada, local police allege

Trial: Douglas Garland (left) is accused of killing Nathan, Kathy and her husband, Alvin (right). Last week the prosecution said at the start of his trial he killed them over an old business beef

Jennifer O'Brien had left her son with her mother and stepfather on the night of June 29, 2014, after helping them with an estate sale.

When she returned to their house the next day, she found all three missing and their bedroom, hall and kitchen awash with blood.

Garland, who has convictions for drug manufacturing, is accused of taking the three to his parents' farm, before murdering them there and disposing of their bodies.

Police say they found the boy's DNA on a saw along with Alvin's, as well as Kathy's DNA on meat hooks, and a tiny tooth in a burn barrel.

On Friday the court heard how Sgt Lynn Gallen, a forensic investigator with 4,000 cases to her name, had noticed there was 'something different about the footprints in this particular case.

'The footwear impressions that we were seeing appeared to be in blood,' she said.

Photographs of the prints were sent to a police database which came back with three possible types shoes, including a size 13 Dr Scholls Delta 2.

When police raided Garland's home, the court heard, they found a pile of shoeboxes - including one for a pair of size 13W Delta 2s.

The prints on the floor were then matched to a pair of Delta 2s bought by police - though they admitted that they never found any Delta 2s on the property.

Evidence: Bloody prints were found in the home (this one was in the garage). Police matched them to size 13 Dr Scholls boots. An empty box of those boots was found at Garland's home

Found: Police found the box for the Dr Scholls boots (yellow box at top of pile under '83' police evidence marker) in Garland's home, though they didn't find the boots themselves

Some of the footprints were found in the kitchen; others were found in the garage, the National Post reported.

But the most chilling of all was found in the bedroom, on a bedsheet - consistent, Gallen told prosecutor Vicki Faulkner, with 'somebody standing on the bed or putting a shoe on the bed'.

That same bed was splattered with blood, she said.

Garland was arrested two weeks after the disappearances, at a farm owned by his parents; the same property that, police said, he had once used to manufacture drugs.

It was reported at the time that he and Alvin Liknes - who are related through Garland's sister's comnon-law marriage - had worked on a pump patent together years before, until Liknes fired him with pay.

Prosecutors allege that deal had soured in Garland until he was driven to murder. He didn't expect Nathan to be at the Likneses' home when he broke in, they said.

The defense said on Friday that the Likneses had helped out on the farm in 2007 - possibly to establish a reason for their DNA being found at the farm.

However, that would do little to explain why Kathy Liknes' DNA was found on meat hooks there, or Nathan and Alvin Liknes' DNA was found on a saw.

Gory: This is the gory crime scene found by Nathan's mom when she went to pick him up the following morning. DNA of all three victims was also found at Garland's parents' farm

Earlier, on Monday, Nathan's mom, Jennifer, had told the court how she arrived at her mom's home to find the horrific crime scene.

'I saw pools of blood and hand marks of blood on the wall in front of me, so I thought something was really wrong here,' she said. 'Something has happened here. Something really bad has happened here.'

She said the police had told her to lock herself in her car until they arrived. When they did, they took her shoes, which had blood and hair - which she believed to be Nathan's - on the soles.

The court also heard that over the days that followed, police combed nearby properties, including Garland's parents' farm.

There, they said, they found a still-smoldering burn barrel containing bones and a tooth. They also found burned flesh nearby, and the hooks and saw with the family's DNA on them.

In one of the outbuildings was a bag containing handcuffs, a dagger and a leather baton, police added. Multiple guns and knives were also found on the property.

Horror: Nathan's mom, Jennifer (pictured in 2014 with husband Rod) found the grisly scene. She held out hope that the three would be found, but they had vanished

Garland's criminal history dates back to 1992 when police raided his parent's farm on suspicion he was producing drugs. They found ingredients to make crystal meth, but no final product.

Drug charges were filed but Garland skipped town and lived on the run for seven years.

He was discovered in 1999 living in British Columbia under the name of the dead teenager, and later served 39 months jail after being convicted of drugs charges.

Garland had used a fake identity - that of Matthew Hartley, a teenager who had died in a car crash in 1980 - to gain employment as a chemical mixer, but that ended in 1997 after a promotion led to him suffering a nervous breakdown.

He then filed for unemployment benefits under the assumed name, but that was denied after his true identity was revealed.

Garland, who also dropped out of medical following a nervous breakdown, then sued in the federal tax court and won.

His last encounter with the law prior to being arrested for the murder of Nathan and the Likneses was a traffic offence in 2009.