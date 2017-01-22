WPC sick of abuse from crooks becomes a headmistress

By Neil Sears for the Daily Mail

Lorraine Clarke left the police and became a primary school headmistress

After years of suffering abuse from criminals, Lorraine Clarke left the police and became a primary school headmistress.

But astonishingly, she found the vile taunts she faced from parents even worse – with one even publicly saying they hoped she gave birth to disabled children.

Now, however, after wiping away her tears she has transformed her school from 'failed' to 'outstanding' in just three years.

Miss Clarke, 47, had specialised in sex offences and child protection in the police for eight years, but left for teaching at the turn of the century.

She said: 'I'd always wanted to do a job that matters, and has an impact on communities.

'The police gave me that but I was always seeing people when negative things had happened to them, or they'd witnessed negative things.

'I wanted a career where you can intervene early on, enable young people to take a different path.'

After a series of teaching jobs she became head at Blacklands school, a troubled primary in Hastings, East Sussex. Within weeks of her arrival the school went through an Ofsted inspection in February 2014 – and failed.

The 500-pupil school was declared 'inadequate' and placed into special measures, with the governors coming in for particular criticism for failing to get a grip on underachievement.

Miss Clarke immediately set about trying to improve the school with the help of its staff – but found a group of parents seemed to blame her for the Ofsted failure, and chose to attack everything she did to make things better.

Their abuse left her in tears when she got home to her fiance at the end of the day. Miss Clarke said: 'As a police officer you come across quite a lot of abuse – I experienced people calling me a pig.

'In Sussex Police I was taught that it's not about you personally, it's the role and the authority you represent.

'But when I became a headteacher and the Ofsted report happened, the school was described as 'inadequate' and that was published alongside my name. Suddenly it became personal.

'And I live in Hastings too, in the same community as I work.'

Miss Clarke's problems intensified after the old governing body was disbanded. Before long parents were handing out leaflets at the school gates saying 'Lorraine Clarke must go' – and many negative comments were posted on the new campaigning Facebook group, 'We Love Blacklands', established by a parent.

Shockingly, one wrote of the childless head 'I hope her children are born disabled', while another said: 'I will make sure she leaves education for good'.

Miss Clarke went on: 'Parents started saying things about me, largely online – I didn't follow them, but I was shown screenshots of various Facebook pages so I saw the comments. They also printed out leaflets.

'For some reason they thought I was responsible for the Ofsted report, even though I'd only been there a few weeks.

'The perception was that everything had been fine until I turned up, and a few parents were quite vocal.

'In the end I had to ask my staff not to show me the screenshots any more, while I focused on moving the school forward. I stood at the gates every morning and afternoon saying "Here I am, talk to me – not about me on social media".'

The abuse did make Miss Clarke cry, but 'at home, at night – at school I made sure I had a suit of armour, because I was there for the staff'.

Her hard work, with the support of her staff, has now been rewarded with a fresh 'outstanding' rating from Ofsted.

Blacklands is one of just a handful of schools nationwide to achieve a turnaround from the lowest rating to the highest. The school is now called Ark Blacklands Primary Academy, and inspectors say it is outstanding in all areas with free school meals children making 'tremendous progress' thanks to leaders' 'relentless' work.

Miss Clarke said the secret of her success had been giving her teachers one problem to tackle at a time.

And unlike many heads trying to save a failing school, she did not sack teachers wholesale, saying proudly: 'I kept my staff.'

Instead, she provided training and encouraged them to work together and ask for help.

She added: 'My teachers had the ability and the skills, but just hadn't been kept up to date with the dramatic changes in education over the previous five or six years.'

The chairman of governors forced to resign after the Ofsted inspection was Margaret O'Connor, 75, who had been involved with the school for decades.

Contacted by the Daily Mail, she sniffed at the suggestion Miss Clarke was an 'outstanding' head, but said she had not made negative remarks online or in any leaflets.