Yellowstone webcam captures possible Bigfoot family

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:44 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 17:02 EST, 22 January 2017

A video said to be from Yellowstone Park in Wyoming shows a group of shadowy bipedal figures, raising questions about whether this may be yet another potential sighting of a 'Bigfoot' creature.

The footage was captured on Christmas Day of last month, in a cellphone video of the National Park Service-controlled live video feed from Yellowstone's Old Faithful geyser, according to the anonymous YouTube user who posted the video.

'The park's webcam, normally trained on Old Faithful, suddenly zoomed in on a geyser erupting off in the distance [and] was also broadcasting live video of some very large individuals,' the user explained under the account name Bahinko.

The video opens with what appear to be two shadowy figures seated in the snow, as a woman viewing the live-feed exclaims 'that can't be right' in the background.

After roughly four minutes, the two seated figures are then joined by a third figure, which walks in a distinctive two-legged shuffle, moving one foot at a time.

Three additional figures soon move out from behind the trees, for a total of six.

'The video is poor quality yet it provides some info about body shapes, movements, and behavior,' wrote Bahinko.

'So it's up to the viewer to determine whether or not they're human. My gut feeling tells me they're not.'

A spokesperson for the National Park Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

Videos from North America purporting to show large simian creatures unknown to science have surfaced regularly since at least the 1960s.

Most of those videos have been ruled hoaxes or mistaken identifications by experts.

The video from Christmas appears to be shot in the area near Old Faithful where a similar sighting was reported in 2014.

In a video dated December 29, 2014, a bipedal figure can be seen briefly near a herd of buffalo before the camera quickly pans out.