Lebanese Civil War ex-hostage daughter finds father's love

By Associated Press and Forrest Hanson For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:10 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 17:11 EST, 22 January 2017

She tried drugs. She tried arguing. She tried writing a book.

After a quarter century, the daughter of the longest-held American hostage during Lebanon's civil war says she's found her father's love.

And it took coming face-to-face with one of his captors to do it.

'I was searching and searching and this search, the journey, brought me closer to my father,' said Sulome Anderson, a Brooklyn journalist whose father, Terry Anderson, was seized by Shiite kidnappers in Beirut in 1985 and held until 1991.

She said: 'I love my dad very much. My dad has always loved me. I just didn't know that because he wasn't able to show it to me.'

New perspective: Sulome Anderson, 31, wrote The Hostage's Daughter, which details her relationship with journalist father who spent six years in captivity during Lebanese Civil War

The book describes what happened after she met her father, Terry Anderson, for the first time at age six after his release in 1991. Pictured: The pair when Salume was 11

Terry Anderson was seized by Shiite kidnappers in Beirut in 1985 and held until 1991. He was the chief Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press at the time: Pictured: Terry following his release in 1991

Her recently published book, The Hostage's Daughter, chronicles what happened after she met her father for the first time at age six after his release from his long imprisonment.

Anderson, then the chief Middle East correspondent for The Associated Press, was among around 100 foreign hostages taken during the Lebanese Civil War.

Sulome Anderson said she expected him to be a 'superman' as a young child.

Real life was more turbulent. Before she turned 10, the two were having screaming fights.

'One of the problems that we had after I came home was communication,' Terry Anderson said in a telephone interview from his Orange, Virginia, home.

He added: 'I was not able to express my feelings well and of course she was a very small girl in a very confusing and often scary world. So we didn't really connect very well.'

Inner turmoil: Sulome Anderson said she expected her father to be 'superman' as a young child but real life was more turbulent. Before she turned 10, the two were having screaming fights. Pictured: the pair in 1992

Her father said: 'I was not able to express my feelings well and of course she was a very small girl in a very confusing and often scary world. So we didn't really connect very well.' Pictured: the pair in 1991

Sulome, now 31, said she escaped into drugs and depression for years, growing so distant from her father that they went weeks and months without speaking.

They became more estranged as Terry Anderson and his wife, Sulome Anderson's mother, divorced.

Sulome Anderson hated when he married a horse trainer only six years older than herself.

At the peak of her rebelliousness, she cranked up the volume of the song 'Gold Digger' by Kanye West, a passive aggressive message to the wife of a man who received tens of millions of dollars after suing Iran.

The money, through bad investments, eventually disappeared. The new marriage fell apart.

Sulome escaped into drugs and depression for a time as her and her father barely spoke to each other for months on end. Pictured: Sulome in 1990 in front of a birthday collage for her father, who at the time was still held captive

Looking back: Sulome's recent trip to Lebanon to research her father's kidnapping brought her face-to-face with one of his captors - and brought her closer to her father

Sulome met a Hezbollah official who revealed himself to have been one of her father's teenage captors. She confronted him and then forgave him

Sulome said her father gave her a Rolex after she graduated from New York University with a 3.7 grade point average, but she pawned it for drugs within a month.

She attempted suicide three times.

Her climb out of darkness began after learning she suffered from borderline personality disorder.

By 2009, she had given up plans to be an actress and decided to become a journalist.

Before long, she headed to Lebanon, her mother's birthplace, and began trying to reconstruct the events surrounding the Lebanese hostage crisis that tore her family apart.

The trail she followed led her to a Hezbollah official in one of the southern towns near the Israeli border.

That man revealed himself to have been one of her father's teenage captors.

Sitting in a room with the man's wife and children, she confronted him, and then forgave him.

Terry Anderson said he was amazed at the encounter.

He said: 'I was just astounded that she found somebody who had been there on the other side and interviewed him, which I thought took a fair amount of guts.'

'I am their face': Sulome Anderson tweeted that her mother is Jewish and her father is Palestinian with the hashtag 'Jews and Arabs refuse to be enemies'

United: She made headlines in 2014 when she posted a photo of herself kissing her Jewish boyfriend and holding a sign that said 'Jews and Arabs REFUSE to be ENEMIES'

Terry Anderson, now 69 and retired, was amazed at the encounter his daughter had with one of his former captors. Pictured: Anderson in 2011

He added that he'd never discouraged the pursuit.

Anderson, now 69 and retired, said: 'I think she did some extraordinary things, went on a very difficult personal journey, but also accomplished a pretty important piece of journalism doing it.'

He added: 'She's now a better journalist than I ever was.'

He said he'd been scared for his daughter as she pursued her career, but he never tried to interrupt her journey.

In the book, Sulome Anderson tells of nearly entering Syria last year to report on developments there when an FBI agent warned her intelligence officials believed her life was in danger. She didn't go.

Terry Anderson said his daughter had not told him in advance of that trip 'because I would have screamed and hollered.'

He said: 'We seem to have moved up an entire level in evil since my day.'