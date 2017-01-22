Trump gives special thanks to FBI head James Comey

By James Wilkinson For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:59 EST, 22 January 2017

Donald Trump paid tribute to the nation's law enforcement officers and first responders at a special gathering at the White House's Blue Room Sunday - but paid attention to one in particular.

Trump was addressing the assembled representatives of the nation's agencies when he called out to Comey, who was hidden away at the back of the room.

Comey - whose much-criticized October revelation that the FBI had reopened its investigation in the Clinton servers may have cost Hillary the election - strode awkwardly over to shake Trump's hand.

But the gregarious leader pulled Comey in for an even more awkward hug as he announced: 'He's become more famous than me!'

Hug it out: At a meeting to honor first responders, Donald Trump singled out FBI director James Comey (left and right) and said he's 'become more famous than me!' He also pulled in Comey for an awkward hug (right)

Called out: Trump was thanking first responders and law enforcement officials for their work during the inauguration when he invited Comey over from across the room. The FBI head looked awkward as he traversed the large blue rug in the center

Comey looked deeply uncomfortable to be singled out in the event, which was intended to honor first responders and law enforcement officials who'd helped with Friday's inauguration and festivities.

The other attendee who got special treatment was Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, whom Trump promised would do a 'great job'.

He, too, was invited out of the crowd to share an awkward moment with the President, as a traditional greeting turned into a 'bro handshake' by grasping Clancy's thumb between his own thumb and forefinger partway through.

During the rest of the event, Trump thanked the officials for their work on the inauguration, saying the day was 'such a success and such a safety success.'

Earlier Sunday Trump attended the swearing in of his national advisers, telling them they're in the White House to 'devote ourselves to the national good.'

He was at the ceremony in the White House's East Room, where he said their work isn't about party or ideology, but 'about serving the American people.'

Trump praised his team's talent. But he also joked that if his advisers are not doing their jobs well, 'I will let you know.'

Vice president Mike Pence joined Trump for the event and carried out the official swearing in.

Bros: Trump also shook hands with Joseph Clancy, director of the Secret Service at the event, turning it into a 'bro handshake' by grasping Clancy's thumb between his own thumb and forefinger partway through

Earlier in the day, Trump had announced that he would discuss immigration and renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement when he meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

He said the meeting would take place on January 31. Nieto is also expected to meet soon with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeu, whose country is also in NAFTA.

Trump has blamed the three-nation trade pact for disadvantaging American workers and causing companies to move out of the US.

Trump's first formal meeting with lawmakers as president is expected tomorrow, as he speaks to bipartisan congressional leaders.

His congressional agenda includes repealing and replacing the nation's health care law and passing tax reform. He will also be seeking Senate support for his yet-to-be-named nominee to fill the current Supreme Court vacancy.