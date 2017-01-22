Trump invites Israel's Netanyahu to February talks

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com and Afp

Published: 16:52 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 17:17 EST, 22 January 2017

President Donald Trump Sunday has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit him in Washington next month, the White House announced Sunday, in what could be a new chapter in close relations with Netanyahu's government.

The two men spoke by phone Sunday, and agreed 'to discuss ways to advance and strengthen the U.S.-Israel special relationship, and security and stability in the Middle East,' according to the White House.

The two 'agreed to continue to closely consult on a range of regional issues, including addressing the threats posed by Iran,' according to the statement. Trump has vowed to 'rip up' a an Iran nuclear deal negotiated by five nations, the U.S., and Iran during the Obama Administration.

'The President affirmed his unprecedented commitment to Israel's security and stressed that countering ISIL and other radical Islamic terrorist groups will be a priority for his Administration,' according to the White House.

President Donald Trump has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit him in Washington in February

Trump stressed the importance the U.S. places on close 'military, intelligence, and security cooperation with Israel,' the White House said.

On peace efforts, an area Trump has said he will place with son-in-law Jared Kushner, the White House said, 'The President emphasized that peace between Israel and the Palestinians can only be negotiated directly between the two parties, and that the United States will work closely with Israel to make progress towards that goal.'

It wasn't immediately clear if the language was meant to state that that the U.S. would not prod Israel to the negotiating table.

There isn't yet a final date for the visit. Netanyahu's visits during the Obama administration sometimes turned into tense affairs, including when he spoke out against the Iran deal before Congress.

Israel approved hundreds of new settler homes in east Jerusalem Sunday hours before the telephone call, which a statement from Netanyahu's office described as 'very warm.'

But a potentially explosive plan to annex a large West Bank Jewish settlement unilaterally was shelved until after Netanyahu and Trump meet.

Trump told reporters at the White House that his call with Israel's premier was 'very nice', without elaborating.

'The two leaders discussed the nuclear deal with Iran, the peace process with the Palestinians and other issues,' Netanyahu's office said.

'The Prime Minister expressed his desire to work closely with President Trump to forge a common vision to advance peace and security in the region,' it said.

Trump has pledged strong support for Israel and vowed during his campaign to recognise Jerusalem as the country's capital despite the city's contested status.

But the White House on Sunday appeared to play down suggestions that relocating the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was imminent.

'We are at the very beginning stages of even discussing this subject,' White House press secretary Sean Spicer told AFP.

Like other major powers, the US maintains its embassy in Tel Aviv pending a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Jerusalem's status.

Israel captured Arab east Jerusalem during the 1967 war and later annexed it -- in a move not recognised by the international community -- declaring all of the city its unified capital.

The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

The United States is Israel's most important ally, providing it with more than $3 billion per year in defence aid, but former president Barack Obama grew frustrated with Israeli settlement building.

He declined to veto a December 23 UN Security Council resolution condemning settlements. Trump had called for the resolution to be vetoed.

- 'We can finally build' -

In an initial move following Trump's inauguration, Israeli officials on Sunday approved building permits for 566 settler homes in annexed east Jerusalem.

'The rules of the game have changed with Donald Trump's arrival as president,' Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Meir Turjeman told AFP.

'We no longer have our hands tied as in the time of Barack Obama. Now we can finally build.'

The Palestinian presidency condemned the move, calling it a violation of the UN resolution.

A draft bill to annex the Maale Adumim settlement in the occupied West Bank had been on the agenda for approval by a ministerial committee legislation on Sunday.

New apartments under construction in the Israeli settlement of Har Homa in east Jerusalem on

New building permits have been granted for homes in settlements of Pisgat Zeev, Ramot and Ramat Shlomo

Palestinian protesters wave national flags during a demonstration against the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank near the settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem

Such a move could badly damage prospects for a two-state solution.

But the inner circle of senior ministers known as the security cabinet blocked it for the time being, a member said.

'What was decided was to wait for the meeting which will certainly take place within a few weeks,' Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told Israeli public radio.

Annexing Maale Adumim unilaterally would set off alarm bells globally, with many warning that it would be another step towards dividing the occupied West Bank between north and south, making a contiguous Palestinian state difficult to achieve.

- 'Critical location' -

For some Israeli ministers who oppose a Palestinian state, that is precisely the point.

'We have to tell the American administration what we want and not wait for orders from the administration,' Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked told Israel's army radio.

Maale Adumim, in a strategic location east of Jerusalem, has some 37,000 residents.

Some peace proposals have envisioned it becoming part of Israel in land swaps agreed with the Palestinians, but not unilaterally.

'Given Maale Adumim's critical location in the heart of the West Bank, the international community has for years been following with special concern all developments in this area, seen as a touchstone for the viability of a two-state solution,' settlements watchdog Ir Amim said.

Israel occupied the West Bank, like east Jerusalem, in 1967.

Settlements in both the West Bank and east Jerusalem are viewed as illegal under international law.

Some 400,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, with another 200,000 in east Jerusalem. In comparison, around 2.9 million Palestinians live in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.