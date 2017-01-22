Home | News | Pedestrian almost run over by two mopeds at zebra crossing
Pedestrian almost run over by two mopeds at zebra crossing



  • The woman approached the zebra crossing in Ladbroke Grove in London today
  • Cars stopped and as the woman was about to step on the road, a bike appeared
  • When the woman tried to cross a second time, another moped shot past
  • Luckily the woman was able to cross to the far side of the road without injury 

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Published: 16:27 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 17:17 EST, 22 January 2017

This is the shocking moment as a woman approaching a zebra crossing is almost wiped out by a moped delivery rider. 

One car was stopped at the crossing as the woman was about to step foot onto the crossing when a moped rider sped past. 

The moped passed on the inside of the car and shot through the crossing, oblivious to the woman. 

A car pulled up at a Zebra crossing in Ladbroke Grove, in west London to allow people cross A car pulled up at a Zebra crossing in Ladbroke Grove, in west London to allow people cross

The moped rider risked three points and a fine of up to £1,000 with his manoeuvre  The moped rider risked three points and a fine of up to £1,000 with his manoeuvre 

This is the shocking moment a pedestrian was almost struck by a moped delivery rider who had driven inside a line of cars who had stopped at a zebra crossing in west London This is the shocking moment a pedestrian was almost struck by a moped delivery rider who had driven inside a line of cars who had stopped at a zebra crossing in west London

The footage was recorded on a dashcam by a motorist who had stopped at the zebra crossing to give way to a man who had safely crossed seconds earlier. 

As the woman approached the crossing, the driver remained stationary.  

When the woman started to cross, a second moped also shot through the crossing, again on the inside of the waiting cars. 

Both of the moped riders were sporting learner plates on the back of their bikes. 

The incident happened in Ladbroke Grove, west London shortly after 4pm. 

Fortunately the woman was uninjured. 

The woman saw that traffic had stopped to let her across the junction when the two mopeds continued, passing out the cars next to the crossing. 

Moments later the woman started to cross the road after her near miss by the moped Moments later the woman started to cross the road after her near miss by the moped

Luckily she managed to avoid the second moped who sped along the inside of the cars Luckily she managed to avoid the second moped who sped along the inside of the cars

According to the Highway Code, road users must not overtake a vehicle which has stopped at a zebra crossing to give way to pedestrians about to cross the road  According to the Highway Code, road users must not overtake a vehicle which has stopped at a zebra crossing to give way to pedestrians about to cross the road 

Road users are advised to look out for pedestrians waiting to cross at a zebra crossing Road users are advised to look out for pedestrians waiting to cross at a zebra crossing

According to the Highway code, it is illegal to overtake other vehicles at a pedestrian crossing.

Also, motorists are obliged to give way to pedestrians using a zebra crossing. 

Failure to abide by the rules can result in three penalty points and a £60 fine, but a court conviction can lead to a fine of up to £1,000.


Pedestrian almost run over by two mopeds at zebra crossing
