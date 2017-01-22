Home | News | Warnings for avalanche, flood and wildfires in California
Warnings for avalanche, flood and wildfires in California



  • Ski resorts in the Sierra Nevada Mountains were closed on Sunday due to a relentless winter storm 
  • There is a 'high risk' of avalanche in the region where 140mph winds and four feet of snow are forecast
  • Los Angeles is subject to warnings for high surf, flash flooding and high wind due to the brutal weather
  • Communities near burn zones in Santa Barbara were evacuated amid growing fears of wildfires 
  • Six inches of rain is predicted in the San Francisco area as downpours continue across the western state 

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:11 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 17:21 EST, 22 January 2017

Warnings for avalanches, mudslides and wildfires were issued across various parts of California on Sunday as winter storms continue to batter the state. 

Ski resorts in the Sierra Nevada Mountains were closed under the 'high danger' of avalanche and gale force winds. 

In San Francisco, rivers burst their banks and flood water poured through streets after more than 24 hours of relentless rain. 

Neighborhoods near Santa Barbara were evacuated amid concern for wildfires.

California suffered another day of brutal storms on Sunday. Above, a resident surveys the damage to her home in Duarte where gale force winds battered the region  California suffered another day of brutal storms on Sunday. Above, a resident surveys the damage to her home in Duarte where gale force winds battered the region 

In Duarte, California, a mailbox survived the storm which scattered mud and debris across roads  In Duarte, California, a mailbox survived the storm which scattered mud and debris across roads 

Rain, snow and heavy winds have been battering the state for two days and are not expected to let up until Monday  Rain, snow and heavy winds have been battering the state for two days and are not expected to let up until Monday 

Winds as fast as 140mph were predicted in the Sierra Nevada mountain range where up to four feet of snow is predicted. 

The National Weather Service issued a storm warning in the region to last until Monday night. 

'Snow will continue to fall over the Sierra as an intense storm moves into the region,' it said. 

'Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.' 

Floodwaters swept through mountain communities in the state. Paradise Park in Santa Cruz (above) was flooded by river water  Floodwaters swept through mountain communities in the state. Paradise Park in Santa Cruz (above) was flooded by river water 

Rain was expected to continue battering the state until late on Sunday with weather warnings issued until Monday. Above, the hillside community of Paradise Park in Santa Cruz on Sunday afternoon  Rain was expected to continue battering the state until late on Sunday with weather warnings issued until Monday. Above, the hillside community of Paradise Park in Santa Cruz on Sunday afternoon 

Residents in Felton, California, survey the flood damage after a day of heavy rain and strong winds  Residents in Felton, California, survey the flood damage after a day of heavy rain and strong winds 

In the San Francisco Bay area, heavy rain produced flood water and sparked fear of mudslides. 

A Flash Flood watch was issued to last until Monday. Thunderstorms which began this morning are expected to gather strength throughout the afternoon, the National Weather Service advised. 

In greater Los Angeles, mountain communities were told to expect up to six inches of rain. 

Los Angeles is subject to four separate weather warnings; high surf, high wind, flash flood and flood. 

Hillside communities near Santa Barbara were evacuated yesterday amid fear of wildfires.  

Officials say potential debris flows could restrict access for emergency responders. 

Heavy rain is predicted in other parts of the state, triggering flash flood warnings. Above, cars plow through street water in the Van Nuys area of Los Angeles  Heavy rain is predicted in other parts of the state, triggering flash flood warnings. Above, cars plow through street water in the Van Nuys area of Los Angeles 

Los Angeles is currently subject to four separate weather warnings; flood, high surf, wind and flash flood  Los Angeles is currently subject to four separate weather warnings; flood, high surf, wind and flash flood 

A high swell warning was also issued in Los Angeles. In Santa Barbara (pictured above on Saturday) there was a risk of wildfires  A high swell warning was also issued in Los Angeles. In Santa Barbara (pictured above on Saturday) there was a risk of wildfires 

Warnings for avalanche, flood and wildfires in California
