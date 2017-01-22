Armed teen 'sneaked into old work to kill ex-colleagues'

By James Wilkinson For Dailymail.com

This is the chilling moment police say a teenager sneaked into his old workplace and dressed up in an all-black outfit to kill his former colleagues with a knife and rifle - only to be caught on CCTV.

Xavier Roy, 19, is accused of entering the IGA supermarket on June 12, 2015, the day after he quit, and attempting to murder his colleagues with a knife and pistol - only failing when the gun proved faulty, and his victims fought back.

The shocking video was played before a court in the Quebec town of Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier, where Roy stood trial on Tuesday, le Soliel reported.

The footage begins with a man - identified by prosecutors as former shelf-stacker Roy - buying a drink in the front of the store.

He then ducks around to the rear of the supermarket, where he runs into a side room.

A figure, clad entirely in black, including a mask or balaclava, then emerges with what appears to a gun and knife in his hands.

That figure - again, identified as Roy - then strides confidently through the building. Off camera, he slashes concierge Christian Lopez in the head - but Lopez is able to get away and call police.

Roy then backs fellow shelf-stacker Gabriel Blanchet, 19, into an office with the gun. Blanchet testified that he recognized Roy, and told him: 'If you're Xavier and this is a joke, this isn't funny.'

Moments later supervisor Karmilya Tardif arrives with a drawer full of cash and becomes the gunman's second hostage.

Roy ducks out for a second as a man walks by the door, oblivious, and Tardif tries to kick off the door-stopper and slam the door behind him, but Roy quickly marches back in, demanding the money.

He then backs the pair up against a wall and puts his gun to Blanchet's head and pulls the trigger.

But Blanchet is spared when the gun doesn't go off.

'Damn, it doesn't work!' Roy said, according to Blanchet, before taking his knife and preparing to stab the young man.

At this point Blanchet - realizing he has no choice - leaps up and grabs Roy, with Tardif following suit. The pair manage to wrest the knife out of Roy's hands, and unmask him.

Roy is then seen fleeing the supermarket.

Blanchet, meanwhile, was left with wounds on his arm, back and temple, and under his eye. He had to remove his shirt to make a tourniquet, the court heard.

Police picked up Roy at his parents' home that night. He faces two counts of attempted murder.

The jury also watched footage of him buying the knife and gun at a Canadian Tire shop earlier.

Roy's former manager, Maryse Mercier, testified that he had been a model employee whose only fault was asking for days off a few too many times.

Tardif said that he had been a solitary and reserved individual.

But the teen's father said his son had been bullied and mocked by his colleagues, and was left to tend to himself after he suffered a workplace injury.

He resigned on June 11, 2015, despite protestations from his manager, who wanted to keep him on the team.