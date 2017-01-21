Trump grandson wears Ninja Turtle PJs at White House lunch

By Dailymail.com Reporter and Forrest Hanson For Dailymail.com

Donald Trump's grandson, Tristan, may have set a fashion first on Sunday after his dad, Donald Trump Jr, snapped him wearing Ninja Turtle pajamas to lunch.

The young boy was photographed tucking into a healthy-looking plate of fruit while wearing the green PJs - though whether he was Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael or Michelangelo is unknown.

'I'm sure a lot of people have lunch in their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle pajamas in The White House... then again this could be a first,' wrote his dad. 'Well done Tristan.'

Earlier in the day, Donald Jr was pictured on his account with his daughter Kai Madison and wife Vanessa before they attended the inauguration balls

Earlier in the day, Donald Jr had posted a photo of himself, wife Vanessa Haydon and daughter Kai Madison taken before the inauguration balls.

Donald was wearing a smart tux and Vanessa a sparkling, figure-hugging beige dress showing off her hourglass figure.

Meanwhile, Kai wore a lacy dress fit for a princess - along with a shining white grin.

And hours before that, he also posted a photo from the National Prayer Service, taken on Sunday, showing the whole family - along with Mike Pence, his wife Karen, and other members of the Republican party.

'So many incredible speakers and singers,' he wrote. 'Such a moving moment for our family.'

Donald Jr isn't the only one enjoying Instagram. On Sunday afternoon, Tiffany Trump posted a photo of herself with brother Eric, taken on the top of the White House.

She can be seen wearing a three-quarter length jacket and pants, and rounded off her outfit with a pair of striking stars and stripes pumps.

The photos are the latest glimpse at the personal life of the White House's new First Family, showing how they are settling in at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

On Saturday Donald Jr posted pictures of the family enjoying the bowling alley built into the White House.

He took videos of himself, Vanessa and Kai Madison alley while, outside, more than 500,000 people walked the streets of Washington, DC, protesting new president Donald Trump's political agenda.

Trump Jr uploaded a video to Instagram of his wife Vanessa gearing up for her turn on the lane.

He wrote: 'Family bowling session at The White House. Vanessa doing pretty well considering she's still wearing high heels.'

She knocked out all but two pins and gave herself a celebratory thumbs-up as her family squealed with delight.

The video has been viewed more than 270,000 times.

One commentor wrote: 'Enjoy Mr President you deserve it. This is what we call priceless moments with the family.'

Another said: 'Please invite my bowling team to the White House. We Deplorables are your biggest fans. Thank you.'

The new president got a view of the protesters in town for the Women's March from the window of his limousine.

Trump's motorcade was on its way back to the White House from a prayer service when he passed several prominent groups of protesters.

Donald Trump Jr, along with his brother Eric, will hold his father's businesses in a trust while Trump serves as president, the New York Times reported.

The protesters filled Pennsylvania Avenue as they tried to make their way toward the White House through the crowded path on Saturday

The number of people who attended the Women's March on Washington surpassed all expectations, with hundreds of thousands in attendance