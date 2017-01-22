Home | News | Joshua Kushner attends Jared's swearing in at White House
Expat’s dogs massacred in feud with Spanish hunters
Trump grandson wears Ninja Turtle PJs at White House lunch

Joshua Kushner attends Jared's swearing in at White House



  • Joshua Kushner watched brother Jared be sworn in as senior adviser on Sunday
  • Was photographed at anti-Trump Women's March in Washington DC a day earlier
  • Others in the crowd claimed Joshua told them he was 'observing' the event
  • The venture capitalist is a lifelong Democrat and didn't vote for Trump in election
  • He and model girlfriend Karlie Kloss nonetheless socialize with Jared and Ivanka

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:35 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 17:25 EST, 22 January 2017

Jared Kushner's brother was among White House guests who watched him get sworn in to the president's staff on Sunday, a day after attending an anti-Trump Women's March.

The 31-year-old venture capitalist was seen congratulating his older sibling in the East Room after he was formally sworn in as a senior adviser to Donald Trump. He subsequently posted a picture to Instagram of the brothers posing in front of a portrait of John F Kennedy.

On Saturday he joined crowds of outraged women and men protesting against the new administration at the Washington DC Women's March.   

Kushner told others there he was merely 'observing' and not taking part.

Brotherly love: Shortly after the swearing in ceremony, Joshua Kushner shared an photo on Instagram of the two brothers posing in front of a portrait of John F Kennedy

Joshua Kushner (right) was among guests at the White House on Sunday to watch his older brother Jared (left) be sworn in as a senior adviser to the president 

On Saturday, the 31-year-old was pictured among the crowd at the Washington DC Women's March  

He was not joined by his model girlfriend Karlie Kloss who remained in New York City for the weekend.

Kloss is another avid Clinton fan. She and her boyfriend nevertheless socialize with his brother and sister-in-law despite their political preference. 

Joshua Kushner did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday. 

He declined to take part in an Esquire interview about his connection to the Trumps and how they differ last year, telling the magazine through a spokesman that he loved Jared and didn't want to embarrass him. 

The same spokesman however confirmed he was a 'lifelong Democrat' and would not be voting for his brother's father-in-law at the election.  

Joshua sat next to his sister-in-law at the swearing-in ceremony despite holding his own, drastically different  political opinion  

Kushner, 35 (second from left) was sworn in alongside counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon (second right) and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (right) on Sunday

Joshua Kushner and his long-term girlfriend, model Karlie Kloss, are Democrats. Neither voted for Donald Trump in November 

Charles Kushner, the brothers' father, was once a prominent and elite Democrat.

In 2005, he was convicted of 18 counts of tax evasion, illegal campaign donations and witness tampering.  

He also was a top political donor for many years to Democratic candidates such as Bill and Hillary Clinton. 

Jared Kushner, who married Ivanka in 2009, campaigned with his wife throughout her father's presidential campaign. 

The certainty of his role in the administration came under threat from an anti-nepotism law but he was confirmed earlier this week and sworn in alongside other central figures on Sunday shortly after 2pm. 

More than a dozen of Trump's staff were sworn in at the event including Press Secretary Sean Spice, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Kellyanne Conway, another senior adviser. 

The pair nonetheless socialize with Jared and Ivanka. They are pictured above at the US Open with billionaire David Geffen, Wendi Deng and Princess Beatrice last year  

