Expat’s dogs massacred in feud with Spanish hunters

Hunters shot dead five dogs at a Briton’s animal rescue centre in southern Spain, police believe.

The gunmen shot the pets and gouged the eye of a horse after creeping on to the property at night.

Locals believe it was a revenge attack because landowner Illona Mitchell refused to let them hunt on her land.

Miss Mitchell, 48, left the UK in 2004 to live in the Sierra de Baza mountain range after buying 173 hectares of land for £100,000.

Initially, she accepted that hunters roaming across her land to shoot pheasants, deer, wild boar and rabbits was part of Spanish culture.

But as her rescue centre flourished, she decided to seek a ban on the hunting as it was cruel to animals.

The ban was granted in May last year, threatening hunters who ignored it with hefty fines. Since then Miss Mitchell and her 11-year-old daughter Ella have faced intimidating late-night visits to their home by hunters angry at her decision.

Her partner, Spanish farmer Isi Doro, 39, has been criticised for siding with Miss Mitchell, who some locals are calling the ‘stupid English woman’.

The former restaurant manager from Chester said: ‘I am sickened as to why someone would carry out such a cruel and barbaric attack on innocent, defenceless animals.

'As rescue dogs, they have already suffered mistreatment or at the very best have been ignored. And just when they reach a place of supposed sanctuary, they are made to suffer even more.’

The group of hunters are believed to have killed the dogs with pistols hours after many locals in the nearby village of Caniles, near Granada, attended a parade to mark Three Kings Day, or the Epiphany.

Miss Mitchell believes that it had been planned for a night when the police would be busy elsewhere.

Her friend Mandy Lewis and her husband found the bodies of the dogs when they arrived at the kennels the next morning.

Three crossbreeds – Dizzy, seven, Coco, two, and two-month-old Maisie – were dead after being shot in the head, but two others were still alive. German shepherd Jack, five, had been shot through the roof of his mouth. He died within half an hour of being taken to a vet.

Crossbreed Domingo, three, was shot in the side of the face and died the next morning. A sixth dog is missing. Mrs Lewis, 44, said: ‘All of a sudden I heard my husband screaming, “They’re dead, they’re dead. The dogs are dead.”

‘I quickly ran up to where he was. It’s the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Our life here now feels a bit tainted. Some part of what we were all trying to achieve here has been lost.’ During the attack, in the early hours of January 7, one of Miss Mitchell’s ten horses suffered a deep gouge to his right eye.

Vets have struggled to treat four-year-old Rocco because he gets nervous when approached by strangers.

Miss Mitchell said: ‘The only motive I can think of is hunters getting revenge. I recently stopped hunting on my land, and made this clear to all local hunting groups.

‘It has led to me receiving harassment from local hunters calling at my house. They have also stopped me in the street, hurling insults and intimidating me. This happens several times a week.

‘They even forged my signature on an official document, suggesting I was happy for them to hunt on my land.

‘Others said they would carry on hunting regardless. But this is not going to drive me away. I appreciate I have a problem to deal with, but it’s not going to stop me caring for abandoned animals.’

The attack in the mountain range – where farmers grow olives, grapes and almonds – came days before the hunting season started.

Police officers told her that it was one of the worst attacks on animals they had seen.

They have put extra patrols in the area in an attempt to stop more attacks.

Officers have questioned some hunters, but no arrests have been made.

Miss Mitchell and her friends have put up posters in the village showing the dead dogs and promised a reward for information leading to the arrests of the culprits.