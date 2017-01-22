Home | News | Gunman opens fire in San Antonio mall shooting
Gunman opens fire in San Antonio mall shooting



By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:19 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 17:30 EST, 22 January 2017

A gunman is reported to have opened fire in a mall in San Antonio, Texas. 

Multiple police units are currently responding to reports of the shooting at Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Witness say they heard multiple shots fired inside the mall just before 3.30pm.

People are being urged to stay away from the mall.

San Antonio Police said there was a 'situation' at the shopping center but would not release any further details. 

Paramedics and Comal County Sheriff vehicles were spotted outside the mall.  

More to come. 

