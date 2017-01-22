Boston man arrested for attempting to blow up police car

By Cheyenne Roundtree For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:29 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 17:31 EST, 22 January 2017

A homeless Boston man was arrested after he attempted to 'blow up a squad car during rush-hour with a propane tank and fireworks'.

Asim Kieta, 42, was arrested Saturday after police believed he was responsible for explosions that damaged a police vehicle on Friday.

The homeless man, originally from Dorchester, Massachusetts, is thought to have used a propane tank and possibly fireworks in the 'deliberate attack', police said on Sunday.

Asim Kieta, 42, was arrested Saturday after Boston police believe he was responsible for explosions that damaged a police vehicle on Friday

Kieta is reported to have a lengthy criminal record, but officials are still investigating his motive in the rush-hour explosion.

He is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and assault and battery on a police officer, among other charges.

Friday's explosions took place right outside the Boston Police substation on West Broadway in South Boston.

Officers first noticed a small fire near the police cruiser and moved it out of the way before two more explosions went off.

The homeless man, originally from Dorchester, Massachusetts, is thought to have used a propane tank and possibly fireworks in the 'deliberate attack' police say. The explosions took place right outside the Boston Police substation on West Broadway in South Boston

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said a second explosion involving the same device occurred after officers moved the vehicle. He added that some officers may have suffered minor injuries.

Kieta was eventually tracked down using surveillance video, where he was found sitting in his 2014 Toyota Camry, in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

Video from earlier on Friday morning showed the suspect in a large hooded coat, coming out of the Camry with what appears to be a grocery bag and walking towards the police station, the Boston Herald reported.

Kieta is then seen returning to the car and driving 'quickly' away, the paper continued.

Police and a bomb squad searched this Toyota car after a traffic stop on Saturday. Kieta was eventually tracked down using surveillance video, where he was found sitting in his 2014 Toyota Camry, in Charlestown, Massachusetts

The FBI is still investigating what the device was made with but it seems to involves a propane tank and possibly firework, Evans said to the Boston Herald.

He added: 'I'm thrilled we got him.

'We have no indication at this time that this is anything that's part of a plot.

'Looking back, he's had some encounters with police officers. I don't know of it was payback or not.'