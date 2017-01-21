Donald Trump may have BROKEN THE LAW by deleting tweet

By Kiri Blakeley and Forrest Hanson For Dailymail.com

Donald Trump might have violated US law on his first full day as President of the United States.

Trump posted to both his personal account and the official @POTUS account throughout the day but deleted one particular tweet from his personal account - a potential violation of the Presidential Records Act.

On Saturday morning, he tweeted: 'I am honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States!'

Thousands poked fun at his incorrect spelling of the word 'honored' and within minutes the tweet was deleted and a new one went up with the correct 'honored.'

But that tweet was later deleted as well.

Both deletions may have violated the Presidential Records Act, which mandates the preservation of all presidential records, the New York Post reported.

Thousands of tweeters enjoyed pointing out Trump's spelling error.

'Kinda fitting he doesn't know how to spell honor, lol,' wrote Sam Morrison.

'Are you honered to be the most illiterate President of the United States?' cracked David Nuzzy Nussbaum.

'I have the best typos! Nobody has better typos than me! Sad!' wrote Jules Suzdaltsev, parroting Trump's usual bombastic style.

Before taking the oath of office on Friday, President-elect Donald Trump had to hand over his Android phone as the leader of the free world will have to tweet on a more secure device.

The New York Times reported that Trump swapped out his phone for a 'secure, encrypted device approved by the Secret Service with a new number that few people possess.'

This isn't the first time Trump has taken heat for his spelling mistakes.

In December, he railed on Twitter that China had ripped a research drone out of international waters in an 'unpresidented' act - which left him the butt of many jokes. It was soon corrected to 'unprecedented.'