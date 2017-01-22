Freezing fog is set to sweep across the UK  

By Jennifer Newton and Emily Chan For Mailonline

Britain is bracing itself for rush hour chaos tomorrow morning as freezing fog sweeps the country and temperatures plummet to as low as -8C.

Drivers have been warned to prepare for hazardous conditions, while the fog may also cause disruption at airports.

The mercury is expected to fall well below zero again overnight, with temperatures of -4C to -6C expected in the south east.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for fog in London, the south and some eastern parts from 1am to 10.30am on Monday.

Walkers sat on benches high up on Primrose Hill overlooking central London to watch the sun rise above the frost

The mercury fell as low as minus eight in places such as Hampshire, Essex and Kent on Saturday night. Pictured is Primrose Hill, North London where the mercury dipped to as low as minus seven

A man wraps up warm as his pet dog follows behind on the icy paths and grass verges on Primrose Hill in North London

Walkers enjoying a wintry stroll in The Sir Harold Hillier Gardens in Romsey, Hampshire, earlier today. Temperatures are expected to drop well below zero again overnight

Temperatures fell as low as minus eight in places such as Hampshire, Essex and Kent on Saturday night, with the arctic blast set to remain in the south into Tuesday.

Northern Ireland, some of Scotland and northern England will also start the week with a 'sharp frost'.

Met Office forecaster Emma Sillitoe said: 'It is looking like it is going to be quite chilly over the next few days, especially in London and he south east.

'Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the north and Scotland but it will still feel really cold and there will be a patchy frost.

The deer enjoyed running around in the frost-covered grass in Richmond Park, west London, earlier today

Walkers and cyclist were wrapped up warm for the wintry weather in London's Hyde Park today. The arctic blast set to remain in the south into Tuesday

Cars in a street in Richmond, south west London were frozen over at sunrise this morning after a bitterly chilly night in the capital

The Met Office is now predicting that the UK will wake up to dense freezing fog across most parts on Monday and Tuesday

'Tomorrow we will see dense freezing fog in London, the Midlands and up towards Wales and then on Tuesday it will become more widespread.'

Forecaster Steven Keates added: 'There will be difficult driving conditions and delays at some airports - including the London airports.

'If you have got an early morning flight it might be worth double checking, just to make sure there are no delays at the airport.'

Heathrow Airport has warned that the fog is expected to cause some disruption to flights.

Temperatures of -4C to -6C are expected in the south east overnight. Pictured is the sunset in Hyde Park on Sunday

Forecasters have predicted dense freezing fog in London, the Midlands and up towards Wales on Monday. Pictured is London's Hyde Park earlier today

Walkers enjoying a morning in The Sir Harold Hillier Gardens, Hampshire, following sub-zero temperatures overnight

Keen photographers stood in frost covered grass in Richmond Park this morning as they snapped pictures of the wildlife

The AA are urging drivers to take care tomorrow morning when heading out on the roads in reduced visibility and icy conditions.

A spokesman said: 'Stopping distances can be 10 times greater in icy conditions, so keep your speed down and leave plenty of extra space behind the car in front.

'Avoid harsh acceleration, braking or cornering – gentle manoeuvres are key.

'If it's foggy, use your fog lights if you need to – don't rely on automatic lights, as they may not come on in fog – but remember to turn them off once visibility improves.'

Boats on the River Great Ouse near Littleport in Cambridge stood in freezing waters after temperatures dipped to minus seven

A pair of dog walkers made their way along a frozen grassy bank this morning as they strolled close to the River Great Ouse

Preserved locomotive the Leander hauls the Cumbrian Mountain Express up the infamous Shap Summit in Cumbria amid strong sunshine and cold temperatures