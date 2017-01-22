Charles Schumer against airlines charging for bin space

By Cheyenne Roundtree For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:02 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 15:03 EST, 22 January 2017

Senator Charles Schumer has criticized the plans by United and American airlines to begin charging passengers for using overhead bin storage on flights.

Schumer fears that other airlines will follow suit and eventually all passengers would be charged extra to store carry-on baggage when flying, the New York lawmaker said on Sunday.

Both United and American announced recently that they would be introducing 'basic economy' fares, but the lower prices severely restricts what luggage is brought on-board.

New York Senator Charles Schumer has criticized the proposal put forth by United and American airlines to begin charging passengers for using overhead bin storage on flights

The airlines argue the new 'basic' fares are simply a way to give passengers a cheaper alternative to standard fares, which come with overhead bin privileges.

However, the tickets come with a catch.

Passengers who buy the 'basic economy' ticket instead of a standard economy fare can only travel with a single small item of carry-on luggage if it fits underneath the seat in front of them.

Both United and American airlines announced recently that they would be introducing 'basic economy' fares, but the lower prices wouldn't include any items larger than a backpack on board

American or United didn't specify how much the tickets would cost, just that in general they will be less than other main-cabin tickets

United Airlines says it will begin selling the cheaper ticket by the end of March for travel starting in late spring or early summer.

American said in January it will begin selling the new fare in February for flights at ten airports, then expand availability later this year.