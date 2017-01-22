Kentucky Amish men file suit against HORSE DIAPER law

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com

Published: 14:52 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 15:10 EST, 22 January 2017

Members of an Amish community in Kentucky are crying foul over a town ordinance that requires horses on public streets to wear bags that catch manure, claiming in a lawsuit that the rule violates their freedom of religion.

The contentious 'horse diaper' law has divided residents of Auburn, Kentucky, a small town roughly 150 miles south of Louisville, for years.

The law, passed in 2014, mandates horses wear a 'properly fitted collection device' on public streets.

But some Amish residents have complained that the devices might scare the horses they use for transportation, and a new lawsuit claims the law infringes upon their religious freedom, the Wall Street Journal reports.

An Amish community in Auburn, Kentucky is crying foul over an ordinance that requires horses to wear manure-catching bags, claiming the law targets their religion (file photo)

The city had 25 manure-law violations pending against Amish residents, the suit claims. Plaintiff Dan Mast, 27, spent 10 days in jail for refusing to pay fines in the matter (file photo)

Dan Mast and another Amish man filed the suit last month, claiming that as of October the city had at least 25 pending cases against Amish men for failing to use horse diapers.

Mast, 27, spent 10 days in jail over the issue last year, after refusing to pay a $193 fine.

Mast's father, Amos Mast, also had at least two manure-bag violations brought against him by city authorities.

'These are kind, good, peace-loving people, they're not troublemakers,' Mast's attorney in that case, Jay D. Joines, told the Bowling Green Daily News at the time.

The Masts are members of the Old Order Swartzentruber Amish religion, a conservative Amish sub-group with settlements in 13 U.S. states and Ontario, Canada.

Among other restrictions shunning 'things of the world,' the group bans members from riding in cars, except for emergencies.

Leaders in the Kentucky community decided that the equine manure bags would violate those tenets.

Mast's suit, against the city of Auburn, its mayor and police chief, claims the law is intended to persecute the Amish for their beliefs.

A lawyer for the city wants to preserve harmonious relations with the Amish, adding that he thinks the issue has been blown out of proportion.