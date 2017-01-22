TE Lawrence's home denied listed status and left to rot

By Hannah Lawrence For Mailonline

TE Lawrence lived in this house on Polstead Road, Oxford as a child from 1896-1921

Historians have hit out at a decision by the Culture Secretary to deny TE Lawrence's childhood home listed status.

The author, who became known as Lawrence of Arabia, lived in the semi-detached property in Polstead Road, Oxford, during his formative years between 1896 and 1921.

But a bid for protected status has failed after Historic England claimed extensive changes to the property over the years have 'diluted' its value.

Historians fear the building risks being forgotten and left to rot.

The TE Lawrence Society says it is 'bemused' by Culture Secretary Karen Bradley's decision because most of the First World War hero's other homes already have listed status.

These include a house in Wales where Lawrence lived for just a year which has Grade II-listed status - despite it being converted into a youth hostel.

The society is set to contest the ruling against the £700,000 house - which has a blue plaque marking the 25 years TE Lawrence lived there.

City councillor Liz Wade, who led the campaign to get the red-brick semi listed, said: 'This is a big disappointment to the large number of Oxford people who have supported this listing.

'The process has been long and tortuous, and in the end it is not clear why the Secretary of State came to the conclusion this house was not worthy of recognition and protection.

City councillor Liz Wade (pictured) led the campaign to get the red-brick property listed which has been denied by the Culture Secretary prompting fears the building will be left to rot

'It has now been closed up for over two years, with no access afforded to anyone and is likely to have become dilapidated.'

The property was Lawrence's family home from 1896 and 1921 - and he moved there aged eight and stayed until 1909, later returning from time to time.

It is also where he spent his final year before embarking on his travels in the Middle East - where he picked up his nickname 'Lawrence of Arabia.'

The property also contains a timber bungalow built for Lawrence in the bottom of the garden which he lined with soundproofing materials and brass rubbings.

Historic England said the bungalow's fireplace was where Lawrence may have burnt the first draft of a book about his travels but changes made in the 1970s had 'diminished' its value.

In an assessment it added: 'It has been claimed by some that Lawrence's bungalow is still recognisable in its current form, but in truth the footprint of the bungalow has been expanded by a third, completely altering its character.

'It is no longer the same structure that Lawrence inhabited for a year.'

Author and soldier TE Lawrence (left), who became known as Lawrence of Arabia for his role in the Arab Revolt of the Second World War, spent his childhood in the semi-detached house

But Alan Payne, of the TE Lawrence Society, insisted the bungalow and house itself remained 'largely unchanged'.

He added: 'It still exists almost as it was, but it is currently at risk and could be wrecked if it is not listed.

'This is the house where the boy became the man - we are not asking for any public funding, all we want is a bit of respect for one of Oxford's heroes..'

TE Lawrence gained international fame as the 'Uncrowned King of Arabia' for uniting Arab tribes against the Turks during the First World War.

He died in a motorcycle accident in 1935, aged just 46.