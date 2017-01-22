Inside New York nightclub Studio 54 

By Charlie Moore For Mailonline

Published: 15:00 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 15:18 EST, 22 January 2017

Known as the best nightclub in America, Studio 54 was awash with celebrities in its 1970s heyday.

David Bowie, John Travolta and Michael Jackson were among the VIPs to skip the permanently enormous queues and embrace the hedonism within.

And now, 40 years since the club opened on New York's West 54th Street, intriguing unseen pictures have emerged of the stars enjoying their nights on the tiles.

Other guests included Madonna, Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart, Farrah Fawcett, Brooke Shields, Liz Taylor, Andy Warhol and Woody Allen.

The pictures were taken by the late photographer Richard P. Manning whose family are now selling them at auction from $300 each.

He was friends with the creators of the Manahatten club, Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, who converted it from an old TV studio.

It was known as the hottest party in town, riding the wave of 1970s dance music and newly found personal freedom.

A night on the tiles: Singer Debbie Harry swore at the camera in one scandalous photo. Right: Actor John Travolta graced the dancefloor with his presence

Rumours circulated that cocaine was pumped through the aircon and orgies took place every night.

'There was always a ton of people outside waiting to get in - people from all walks of life,' said Myra Scheer, an early fan who later became Rubell's assistant.

And bouncer Marc Benecke recalled: 'At one point you could buy maps which claimed to show how to get in through tunnels up from the subway system. It was crazy.'

But all good things come to an end and Studio 54 closed in 1979 when Revenue agents stopped the music and arrested Rubell for tax-evasion after finding bags of undeclared cash.