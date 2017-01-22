The Queen sports a bright outfit for church

By Anthony Joseph for MailOnline

Published: 07:54 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 13:45 EST, 22 January 2017

The Queen sported a bright outfit as she and Prince Philip attended church at Sandringham today.

The 90-year-old monarch wore a peach-coloured jacked and hat for the service at the Norfolk estate.

She was was also wearing black gloves as she arrived smiling in the Bentley, just before 11am.

The Queen has only made a few public appearances this year, since being struck down with a heavy cold over Christmas.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 95, who looked dark around the eyes as he also recovers from a heavy cold, accompanied her to church.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive at the Sunday church service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene

Prince Andrew was also pictured arriving to attend the morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

Andrew, 56, headed a crowd of around a dozen Royal guests who walked 400 yards from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene church.

He was chatting to a woman companion walking alongside him in freezing temperatures as the Queen and Philip were driven to church by car.

As he approached a crowd of around 250 well-wishers in the winter sunshine, he remarked: 'That's nice and bright'.

A few moments later he stopped to talk to a plain clothes detective in a suit, saying: 'You are going to get awfully cold if you stand here without a coat.

Andrew looked just as chirpy as he walked ahead from other guests to return to Sandringham House after the 55 minute service.

He stopped to ask trainee solicitor Laura Macdonald, 30, of Norwich, Norfolk, if she had had cold feet while she was standing on the frosty ground.

She said: 'I replied "yes" and he told us that we should stand on a newspaper to insulate out feet.'

Over the Christmas and New Year period, the Queen and Prince Philip were forced to spend most of the time indoors

Ms MacDonald's friend Rebecca Harvey, 29, a history teacher from Norwich said: 'He looked down at my feet and jokingly looked a bit disgusted that I was wearing trainers.'

The Queen and Prince Philip walked unaided to and from the church, showing no signs of the ill-health that had afflicted them over Christmas.

The service began as it traditionally does with the congregation singing God Save the Queen.

Sandringham rector the rev Jonathan Riverie said prayers for the Queen and other members of the Royal family as well as for 'peace throughout the world'

He made special mention of people suffering in Iraq and Syria as well as for refugees and those who care for them and for all families facing 'fear and uncertainty'.

The rev Riverie also appeared to comment on the crisis-hit NHS by offering prayers for 'medical services at this time of year in communities and hospitals'.

The Right Rev Andrew Watson, the Bishop of Guildford, gave a sermon on the theme of 'small people called to do big things'.

The Queen and Philip had been suffering from what was officially described as heavy colds which delayed their arrival at Sandringham before Christmas.

They had to cancel plans to catch their usual train to King's Lynn to start their winter break. Instead they were flown by helicopter the next day to the 20,000-acre Royal estate in north Norfolk.

The illness which was said to be a 'hacking cough' forced the Queen to miss the church services at Sandringham on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

But she has now been well enough to attend church on three consecutive Sundays. The couple are expected to stay at Sandringham for at least another two weeks.

Prince Andrew was also pictured arriving to attend the morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham

Princess Anne had told well-wishers that her mother was feeling 'better' as she attended the New Year's service with her father.

Royal sources suggested that the Queen had a persistent 'hacking cough' and was staying away from church as she did not want to disturb other worshippers.

Her prolonged illness had raised some concerns because colds and flus can be dangerous for elderly people.

The Queen has generally been in good health in recent years, although she has cut down somewhat on her traveling and public appearances.

She was also said to be up and about and dealing with her red boxes of official papers.