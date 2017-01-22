Labour threatens to frustrate Brexit throughout EU talks

By Matt Dathan, Political Correspondent For Mailonline

Labour today said it will seek to amend the upcoming vote on triggering Article 50 by demanding MPs be given votes throughout the EU talks.

It not only threatens to delay Theresa May's timetable for starting Brexit talks but also risks frustrating the entire two-year negotiation with the EU.

And Jeremy Corbyn also admitted today that Labour MPs will only be 'asked' to vote in favour of triggering Article 50, rather than imposing a three-line whip on his party.

But shadow home secretary Diane Abbott caused further confusion by saying 'we don't know what amendment we're going to move,' before adding: 'But we are clear that we will not vote to bloc it [Article 50].'

Jeremy Corbyn, pictured on Sky News this morning, said Labour would use the parliamentary vote on authorising Article 50 to be triggered to 'make demands' on access to Europe's single market and protecting workers' rights

Dozens of pro-Remain MPs pledged to go further than the Labour leadership and vote against starting Brexit talks altogether, despite last June's vote to leave the EU.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said Labour will demand the Government allow 'full parliamentary scrutiny throughout the process'.

He wants 'regular statements' from ministers and frequent votes on the Government's progress. He said that would ensure Britain gets the 'compromise that will work' for both Britain and Europe.

Mr Corbyn said Labour would use the parliamentary vote on authorising Article 50 to be triggered to 'make demands' on access to Europe's single market and protecting workers' rights.

He insisted Labour would not vote against Article 50, the formal mechanism for leaving the EU, but again refused to say if he will order a three-line whip on his MPs.

Remarkably Ms Abbott said she was unable to say whether Labour would whip the Article 50 vote.

She told the BBC: 'We are going to amend it. We can only tell you exactly how we’ll amend it when we understand what sort of legislation the government is bringing forward.

'And in the course of moving those amendments we will ask the questions that the people of Britain, actually, whether they voted Leave or Remain, want answered.

Asked whether there would be a three-line whip on the vote, she answered: 'I can’t tell you what the whipping will be because we haven’t seen the government’s legislation.'

Tory MP Maria Caulfield said today's comments from the Labour leadership was further proof that the Opposition are 'hopelessly divided and confused over how to respond to the referendum result'.

She said: 'They can't agree over whether we should leave the single market, can't say whether they will have an agreed position in Parliament – and have said this morning they will also find new ways of frustrating the process of leaving.

'Labour are flailing about, irrelevant, incompetent and completely out of touch with ordinary working people.'

MPs will be given the final say on triggering Article 50 if the Government loses its appeal in the Supreme Court.

Judges will announce their decision on Tuesday and if the Government loses, as is expected, ministers will present legislation to the Commons to give the Prime Minister the authority to trigger the clause.

A cross-party group of MPs have told the Observer they will amend any Article 50 Bill to make what they call Mrs May's 'extreme Brexit' with no deal impossible.

Former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg told the newspaper he had been talking to MPs from other parties about how to gather support for amendments 'because the situation is so serious we are condemned to work together on amendments that we can all support.'

Prominent Labour parliamentarians such as Lord Hain and Mike Gapes are among those promising to vote against triggering Article 50 and there have been suggestions that dozens of MPs in pro-Remain seats could rebel against the leader over the matter.

Meanwhile dozens of Labour MPs have written to the Prime Minister condemning her threat to leave the EU with no trade deal.

Mrs May insisted in her speech last week that she will walk away from negotiations with Brussels if she is only offered a bad deal, threatening to adopt a Singapore-style low-tax, low-regulation economic model to maintain competitiveness.

The group of Labour MPs have attacked Mrs May's idea, saying it would make Britain 'the sweatshop of Europe' with public services, workers' rights and environmental protections all at risk.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, pictured on the Andrew Marr Show today, said Labour will demand the Government allow 'full parliamentary scrutiny throughout the process'

John McDonnell wants 'regular statements' from ministers and frequent votes on the Government's progress. He said that would ensure Britain gets the 'compromise that will work' for both Britain and Europe

The letter was organised by senior Labour MP Chuka Umunna, who chairs Vote Leave Watch and said he would not rebel against Jeremy Corbyn over triggering Brexit.

Mr Umunna said: 'Personally, as a democrat and having agreed to the rules under which the referendum was fought, I would find it hard to vote against triggering Article 50.

Labour's threats to amend the Article 50 vote not only threatens to delay Theresa May's timetable for starting Brexit talks but also risks frustrating the entire two-year negotiation with the EU. Pictured, the PM arrives at the BBC in central London today

'But the content of the Brexit deal is a different matter - I am not prepared to give the Tories a blank cheque to make life harder for middle and lower income households in my constituency, a sentiment which is shared across the House of Commons.'

The signatories include former deputy Labour leader Harriet Harman, two members of the current Labour frontbench, 10 former members of the shadow cabinet, and 15 MPs whose constituencies voted to leave the EU.

Meanwhile, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said he would fight any attempts to water down human rights or environmental protections once the UK leaves the EU.

The so-called 'Great Repeal Bill', which transposes all EU law into UK law, giving Parliament the power to decide which bits to keep, could include a 'Henry VIII clause' allowing ministers to ditch or change sections through secondary legislation with minimal scrutiny by MPs.

That is because it the Bill is expected to pass before the Prime Minster concludes a final Brexit deal with the Government.

Sir Keir said Labour would fight against any attempts to push through changes without full parliamentary approval.

He told the Independent: 'It would be wrong for these rights to go into our law and then be capable of being amended or removed by statutory instrument.

'I think that's a really important principle that we must fire to the beginning of any discussion on the Great Repeal Bill.'