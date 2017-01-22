Toddler belts out Dolly Parton's Jolene

By Cheyenne Roundtree For Dailymail.com

An adorable toddler was filmed belting out her unique rendition of Dolly Parton's Jolene while she played with her toy.

Sophia, from Lansing, Michigan, was caught by her mother singing her little heart out to one of the singer's biggest hits.

In the video, Brooke Kinglsey sneaks up on her two-year-old daughter singing the 40-year-old tune to herself, where she cutely pronounces Jolene as 'Darlene'.

Sophia plays dress-up with a toy while she sings the chorus of Jolene in her playroom and doesn't notice her mother sneaking into the room.

She happily repeats the sorrowful chorus a few times as Brooke sits on the floor with her.

Since it was posted to Facebook in December, the clip has been viewed more than 5 million times, shared more than 7,000 times and liked more than 29,000 times.

Brooke said that Sophia has 'always been vocal' and that everyone who saw the minute-long performance 'loved it', she told Fox 17.

Sophia was caught singing Parton's (left) 40-year-old tune. Her father, Jordan Kinglsey, said Sophia wasn't aware of her newfound fame but she was 'still care-free singing her songs'

Jordan Kinglsey, Sophia's father, told the station Sophia wasn't aware of her newfound fame.

He said: 'She doesn't know and doesn't really care.

'She's still care-free singing her songs, so that's the best part about it.'