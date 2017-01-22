'What a whiner!' Doctor, 72, writes her OWN obituary

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:03 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 13:03 EST, 22 January 2017

Kay Heggestad wrote her own obituary before dying of cancer on January 13

A doctor wrote her own joke-filled obituary for family to publish after her death before losing her cancer battle last week.

Kay Ann Heggestad, 72, died on January 13 after a two-year battle with bone marrow cancer.

In her obituary, the grandmother from Madison, Wisconsin, joked about her 'wimpy' health battle, describing herself as a 'whiner' who was 'always right'.

She also told friends not to grieve her death, morbidly writing: 'It will not bring me back, just makes you feel bad' and insisted to have never dyed her hair - 'just ask her hairdresser'.

Dr Heggestad, a beloved family practice doctor, left the obituary on her computer with instructions for her family to submit it to a local newspaper in the event of her death.

Her obedient widower Paul Wertsch told DailyMail.com: 'She loved to make people laugh' and wanted her death to be no different.

'Kay Ann Heggestad, age 72, bought the farm, is no more, has ceased to be, left this world, is bereft of life, gave up the ghost, kicked the bucket, murió, c'est fini,' Dr. Heggestad said of herself.

'She died on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, after a wimpy non-battle with multiple myeloma, a nasty bone marrow cancer, after almost two years to the date of diagnosis.

'No one should say she fought a courageous battle, because she did not! Unlike most folks, she complained all the way. What a whiner!'

'Many said she did not look "that old" and no, she did not dye her hair when she had some, except for occasional highlights. You can ask Jodi, her hairdresser,' it continued.

Between jokes and nostalgic reflections of her shining medical career were heartwarming tributes to her family.

The 72-year-old's husband, Dr Paul Wertsch, said she 'loved making people laugh' in life and wanted her death to be no different

Dr Heggestad told friends 'not to grieve' for her because it 'wouldn't bring her back'

'Paul was "the best husband" in the world. Really. She is also survived by an excellent sister, sister-in-law, and by dozens of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews all over the U.S. and in Norway; and some out-of-this-world friends who supported her through the final months.

'If she started to name them, this obit would triple in length… you know who you are.'

Giving instructions to her loved ones about her death, Dr Haggestad continued: 'She had a great life and wants people to not grieve. (In case anyone would). Grieving won't bring her back so what is the point… just makes you feel bad. And, she had a T-shirt that said, "I know what is right for everyone." She was right.'

Her husband, who is also a doctor, said the family knew she had been working on the obituary throughout her battle and that it was typical of his wife's good nature.

'She never kept anything much a secret,' he told DailyMail.com on Sunday.

Dr. Heggestad left an envelope for the family to open in the event of her death which included instructions for the obituary.

Dr Heggestad's husband submitted his own obituary where he eulogized her as a 'world changer'

'She was a very organized person. She loved to make people laugh. That was the great thing about her, one of.

'She was also very competitive. She had a friend who suffered leukemia and they joked about who would have the funnier obituary'.

Dr. Wertsch submitted his own obituary with help from the rest of the family to share 'the bits she'd left out'.

'Kay Ann Heggestad was a wonderful wife, a superb mother, a one-of-a-kind, amazing family doctor, and, truly, a world changer.

'She used her ferocious determination to make the world a better place and to do it with humor. That is definitely a trait she has inspired in all of her surrounding family.

'The words of love and respect we could give this woman would fill a library of books. She influenced every person she met in a different and remarkable way. She will be missed deeply,' it read.

It also honored her activism work for the LGBT community which she began campaigning on behalf of after discovering her son was gay and told how she had fought sexism to become a doctor.

A funeral was held for Dr. Heggestad on January 18 in her hometown.