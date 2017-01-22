Kansas City pitcher Yordano Ventura dies in car crash

By Liam Quinn For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:21 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 13:18 EST, 22 January 2017

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was killed in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic early Sunday.

Royals vice president Mike Swanson confirmed Ventura's death. He was 25.

Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo said Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo.

It is not known if the young pitcher was driving.

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was killed in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic early Sunday

'Our prayers right now are with Yordano's family as we mourn this young man's passing,' Royals general manager Dayton Moore said.

'He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with.

'We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano.'

Flags at the Royals' home park, Kauffman Stadium, were lowered in tribute to the pitcher.

The young star's electric arm played a crucial role in helping his team with the World Series in 2015.

Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo said Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo

Royals vice president Mike Swanson confirmed Ventura's death in a tweet on Sunday

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman tweeted out a tribute to Ventura after news of his death spread

With the fitting nickname of 'Ace,' Ventura burst onto the baseball scene with a 100 mph fastball and an explosive attitude to match.

He was a fierce competitor who was always willing to challenge hitters inside, then deal with the ramifications when they decided to charge the mound.

Ventura went 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA in 2014, his first full season in the big leagues, and helped the long-downtrodden Royals reach the World Series for the first time since 1985.

He proceeded to dominate San Francisco in both of his starts, though the Royals would ultimately lose in seven games.

In a separate crash on Sunday, former MLB player Andy Marte (pictured in 2010) was also killed

Metropolitan traffic authorities said Marte (pictured in 2010) died when a car he was driving hit a house

He followed by helping Kansas City win the championship the next year.

In a separate crash, former MLB player Andy Marte was also killed.

Metropolitan traffic authorities said Marte died when a car he was driving hit a house along a road between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles north of Santo Domingo.

He was 33.

The Royals and MLB official accounts tweeted out messages in the wake of Ventura's death

Kansas City Royals shortstop shared this emotional message on Twitter after his teammate's passing

Marte played seven seasons in the major leagues with Arizona, Cleveland, and Atlanta.

The players union expressed its sadness over the deaths on Sunday.

'It's never easy to lose a member of our fraternity, and there are no words to describe the feeling of losing two young men in the prime of their lives,' executive Tony Clark said.

'Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families, friends, teammates and fans throughout the United States and Latin America.'

A number of players tweeted after news of Ventura's sad death began to spread on Sunday morning

Players from across the sport paid tribute to both Marte and Ventura after news of their deaths began to spread.

'A very sad day in baseball. My condolences to both of the families! #ripventura #ripmarte,' Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper tweeted.

'What terrible news this morning! RIP Yordano. This kid was so talented and was only scratching the surface. Condolences to his family,' Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price wrote.

'Gone way to soon. You will forever be my brother. My prayers are with you and your family. May you rest with the Lord now. #ripACE,' Ventura's teammate, Drew Butera wrote.

'I love you Ace. I don't know what to say other then I'm going to miss you a lot. RIP ACE,' Royals' third-baseman Mike Moustakas said.

Others players tweeted about Ventura and Marte - both of whom died in separate accidents

'Tragedy has no bias, people. Please, please be safe out there. Condolences to the Ventura family. #RIP Yordano, loved watching you throw,' Tampa Bay's Chris Archer said.

'Deeply saddened and shocked by Yordano Ventura's & Andy Marte's passings. Sending out my thoughts and prayers,' Blue Jays star Russell Martin tweeted.

'My heart goes out to the family & friends of #RIPAndyMarte #RIPYordanoVentura ...Sad day for the baseball community. They'll be missed,' Washington's Adam Eaton said.

'Thoughts and prayers go out to the families of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte. Another sad day for the game of baseball #GoneTooSoon,' Shane Victorino added.

Ventura is the second young pitching star to die in past four months. Marlins ace Jose Fernandez was among three men killed in a boating accident in late September, when the 24-year-old pitcher's boat crashed into a jetty off Miami Beach in the early morning hours.