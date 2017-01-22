By Joseph Curtis For Mailonline

Britain is in a climate change 'sweet spot' which could mean an extra two weeks of fine weather every year, according to new research.

Days that are perfect for outdoor weddings, picnics or barbecues will increase due to an 'overlooked benefit' of global warming, say scientists.

The first analysis of its kind maps the winners and losers where climate change will affect the frequency of mild weather - when cricket, fishing, boating and hiking can also be best enjoyed.

More barbecues could be on the cards in Britain as scientists predict more days of mild weather due to the UK being in a climate change 'sweet spot' (file picture)

Mild is defined as temperatures between 64F and 86F, with less than a half inch of rain and dew points below 68F, indicative of low humidity.

Travel, tourism, construction, transportation, agriculture and outdoor recreation all benefit from factoring it into their plans.

Britain and Northern Europe will gain as much as 10 to 15 days extra mild weather annually by the end of the 21st Century.

People living in the mid latitudes, which include much of the United States, as well as many mountainous areas around the world, will get more mild weather.

In some of these areas, mild weather will drop during increasingly hot and humid summers but become more plentiful in the autumn, winter and spring.

Dr Sarah Kapnick, of the University of Princeton, New York, said: 'We believe improving the public understanding of how climate change will affect something as important as mild weather is an area ripe for more research and more focused studies.

'Predicting changes in mild weather is not only important to business and industry, but can also contribute to research on the future of physical and mental health, leisure and urban planning.'

Changing weather patterns could add an extra 15 days of mild weather to the UK's typical climate due to its latitude (file picture)

Her team used high resolution climate models to investigate the changing patterns of mild weather globally by examining the effect over time of increased warming from the build up of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.

Overall, the current global average of 74 mild days a year will fall by four by 2035 and ten by 2081 to 2100.

But this masks more dramatic decreases in store for some areas and increases in other regions.

Co author Dr Karin van der Wiel explained: 'Extreme weather is difficult to relate to because it may happen only once in your lifetime.

'We took a different approach here and studied a positive meteorological concept, weather that occurs regularly, and that's easier to relate to.'

Previous work has concentrated on how climate change may affect hurricanes, droughts, floods, blizzards and other severe weather.

This research, published in the journal Climatic Change, projects that globally the number of mild days will decrease by 10 or 13 per cent by the end of the century because of climate warming from the buildup of human-caused greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

It predicts the biggest reductions will happen in tropical regions because of rising heat and humidity.

It means families could enjoy more days out each year in periods of fine weather (file picture)

The hardest hit areas are expected to be in Africa, Asia and Latin America, where some regions could see 15 to 50 fewer days of mild weather a year by 2100.

These are also areas where research shows economic damages due to climate change.

The loss of mild weather days, especially during summer, when they can serve to break up extended heatwaves, also could significantly affect public health.

The research was made possible by decades of Earth system and model development at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA's) Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory (GFDL) at princeton, and by improvements made to NOAA's research capability.

This includes access to two high performance supercomputers, Gaea and Theia, named after Greek goddesses.