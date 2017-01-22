Home | News | Adorable giant panda cub checks out a camera
Corbyn REFUSES to say he'd send troops to defend Nato ally
Britain is in a climate change 'sweet spot'

Adorable giant panda cub checks out a camera



  • 55 minutes ago
  • 20
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • The crafty mammal climbed the branch and poked its head towards the camera
  • He made the climb at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding
  • Meanwhile, staff at Chongqing Zoo presented two baby giant pandas to crowds

By Charlie Moore For Mailonline

Published: 13:04 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 13:21 EST, 22 January 2017


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Adorable giant panda cub checks out a camera
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Bacon rashers found on Muslim prayer mats in a Sydney hospital

Bacon rashers found on Muslim prayer mats in a Sydney hospital

Nevada student Logan Clark who swung knife at classmates 'was bullied for days'

Nevada student Logan Clark who swung knife at classmates 'was bullied for days'

The 330 sex pest police accused of targeting crime victims in just two years

The 330 sex pest police accused of targeting crime victims in just two years

Latest Nigeria News