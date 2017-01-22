Adorable giant panda cub checks out a camera
- The crafty mammal climbed the branch and poked its head towards the camera
- He made the climb at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding
- Meanwhile, staff at Chongqing Zoo presented two baby giant pandas to crowds
By Charlie Moore For Mailonline
Published: 13:04 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 13:21 EST, 22 January 2017
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News
Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Climber dies after falling in Snowdonia
- Terrifying moment climber is thrown from a wall of ice
- The Queen sports a bright outfit for church
- Labour threatens to frustrate Brexit throughout EU talks
- Poland truck crash injures 2 US soldiers, spills tank ammo
- Friends row across Atlantic in memory of former school
- Trump, Israeli Prime Minister to discuss Iran nuke deal
- Toddler belts out Dolly Parton's Jolene
- 'What a whiner!' Doctor, 72, writes her OWN obituary
- Lindsey Vonn ninth place in super G, Lara Gut placed first
- New York's finest: Sexy cop works as a lingerie model
- Amir Khan misses his brother's wedding party
- Kansas City pitcher Yordano Ventura dies in car crash
- Ohio school shooting victim is in stable condition
- Britain is in a climate change 'sweet spot'
- Adorable giant panda cub checks out a camera
- Corbyn REFUSES to say he'd send troops to defend Nato ally
- Mississippi and Georgia storms claim 15 people
- Rod Stewart gives enthusiastic performance on cup draw
- Viral photo of runner coming last inspires others to run
- Trump inauguration had 7mill less viewers than Obama
- Mother raped by two professional footballers
- Parents fury after school pupils were shown gory film
- Steelers cursed? Team fights flu, woken by 3 am fire alarm
- British Army says Russia could completely destroy unit
- John Lewis leads Atlanta Women's March after Trump fight
- Mother drove with children while over drink drive limit
- Grandmother, 65, is afraid of VOMITING
- Eric Trump gushes about his father Donald's inauguration
- Suspected shooter at far-right protest claims self-defense
- Donald Trump makes changes in the Oval Office
- Yorkshire taxi driver is subjected to a tirade of abuse
- America's Got Talent winner Neal Boyd in serious condition
- Teacher parents take children out of school for 16 months
- Cocaine baron on the run for six months is arrested
- Town besieged by wild boar told to put up fences
- Theresa May vows to confront Trump over importance of Nato
- Theresa May confirms she'll meet Donald Trump on Friday
- Kellyanne Conway backs up Sean Spicer
- Corrie McKeague's mother doesn't expect to find him alive