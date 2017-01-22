Corbyn REFUSES to say he'd send troops to defend Nato ally

By Matt Dathan, Political Correspondent For Mailonline

Published: 09:27 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 13:21 EST, 22 January 2017

Labour MPs accused their leader Jeremy Corbyn of 'undermining' Nato after he refused to say whether he would deploy British troops to defend a Nato ally invaded by Russia.

The pacifist Labour leader said he was 'not in favour of anybody invading anywhere' and would do everything he can to de-escalate tensions with Russia now.

A Labour MP told MailOnline: 'The British public want a PM with an unwavering commitment to this mutual defence system - not a vacillating pushover'.

It comes amid heightened concerns over Russian aggression and the future of Nato after President Donald Trump complained the United States has 'subsidised the armies of other countries' and 'defended other nations' borders while refusing to defend our own'.

Baltic nations fear a Russian incursion as Vladimir Putin masses troops on their borders.

Britain has responded by sending 800 soldiers backed by tanks and drones to join a Nato show of strength in Estonia.

Under the Nato mutual defence pact, an invasion of a Baltic member of the alliance would be seen as an attack on all members.

Asked if he would deploy UK troops to uphold the pact in the event of a Russian incursion, Mr Corbyn told Sky News: 'I would want us to try and de-escalate the tensions as of now.

'And there are some signs that could happen.

'That means building up a positive relationship with Russia - Nato-Russia talks are important, EU-Russia talks are important.

'And on that, include issues of human rights and justice in Russia, include removal of troops away from the border.'

Asked again if he would commit troops, Mr Corbyn said: 'It's a hypothetical question.

Another MP, John Woodcock, pictured, sought to reassure the public and Baltic states that Labour was staunchly in favour of defending our Nato allies despite the leader's 'relaxed' stance

'I'm not in favour of anybody invading anywhere else and I would do everything I could to bring about a situation where there are reasonable, productive relationships between all countries so we don't end up in a situation where lives are put at risk and people's liberties are at risk as well.'

But his comments caused fury among Labour MPs. One said: 'NATO's position as the cornerstone of our national defence stands on the brink because of Trump's uncertainties - so the last thing we need is an Opposition Leader in the UK also undermining its role.

'The British public want a PM with an unwavering commitment to this mutual defence system - not a vacillating pushover'.

Another MP, John Woodcock, sought to reassure the public and Baltic states that Labour was staunchly in favour of defending our Nato allies despite the leader's 'relaxed' stance.

'Jeremy Corbyn's style as leader is to be relaxed about expressing his personal viewpoint but Labour's position is clear: we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO allies who are enduring Russian aggression,' he told MailOnline.

'I was pleased to be able to accompany shadow defence secretary in a visit to Estonia last month where we gave our friends on NATO's Eastern border that strong message of support.'

Mr Corbyn's comments came just 24 hours after one of his shadow defence ministers urged him to 're-emphasise' Labour's backing for Nato.

Writing for LabourList, Wayne David said: 'It is important that any notion of Britain weakening its commitment to Nato is given short shrift.

'If anything, given the growing need for a close working relationship with our European partners on defence matters, our commitment to Nato is more important than ever before and needs to be re-emphasised.

'The reality of modern defence is that joint projects and practical cooperation is increasingly essential if we are to maintain an effective approach to defence for Britain.

'Central, of course, to Nato is Article 5. This is the cornerstone of NATO and commits all members of the alliance to defend each other if attacked. An attack on one, is an attack on all. Labour continues to unambiguously support this commitment.'