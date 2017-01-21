Mississippi and Georgia storms claim 15 people

By Cheyenne Roundtree For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:49 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 13:22 EST, 22 January 2017

A total of 15 people have died following devastating storms in Georgia and tornadoes in Mississippi, part of the severe weather wreaking havoc across the southeast.

In addition to the 11 dead and 23 people injured in southern Georgia, four people died after a tornado tore through hundreds of homes in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Saturday.

The deadly storms ripping across the region have claimed over a dozen lives, and is now headed towards Florida, officials say.

Two people were killed in a home that was displaced onto a Georgia highway, WSBTV reported.

Over the course of the weekend there have been 30 preliminary reports of tornadoes in the South, with at least 11 reported in Georgia alone.

The worst may be yet to come as another round of 'high risk' severe weather, including potential tornadoes, heads for the region on Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Florida, has issued tornado warnings for counties in southeastern Georgia and a severe thunderstorm warning for the Florida panhandle.

Supercell thunderstorms are expected to hit parts of south Georgia, far southeast Alabama and northern Florida.

Cities in this danger zone include Albany, Savannah and Valdosta in Georgia along with Tallahassee and Jacksonville in Florida, reports the Weather Channel.

Four people died and hundreds of homes were destroyed after a tornado ripped through Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Saturday morning

The tornado was part of a wall of stormy weather traveling across the region, bringing with it rain and unstable conditions

The devastating storm in Mississippi caused 'massive damage' and flipped cars over, tore apart homes and ripped trees from their roots. Thousands of homes were left without power

The deaths in Georgia's storms occurred in counties near the Georgia-Florida line, according to an official for the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

She could not specify whether tornadoes were the cause of the storms despite that several tornado warnings that were issued overnight for that area.

A tornado in Hattiesburg, Mississippi killed four people, including a 20-year-old, after it went through a 25-mile path, early on Saturday morning.

The Forrest County coroner identified the dead as Earnest Perkins, 58; Cleveland Madison, 20; David Wayne McCoy, 47 and Simona Cox, 72.

The tornado had winds above 136 mph and a team of more than 40 firefighters were sent door-to-door to search for the dead and injured.

The southeastern United States has been pounded by storms, high winds and unstable weather over the weekend.

Mayor Johnny DuPree has signed an emergency declaration for the city, which reported 'significant injuries' and structural damage after the twister blew through the city and surrounding area

Hattiesburg city officials originally confirmed via Twitter that four people had died and said a team of more than 40 firefighters were going door-to-door to search for the dead and injured

Murray said that among structures damaged was a Hattiesburg fire station. He says the city does not yet have an estimate on how many buildings are damaged or destroyed

