Rod Stewart gives enthusiastic performance on cup draw

  • Rocker, 72, amused viewers with his excitable antics during the draw
  • Stewart, a Celtic fan, was seen pulling out balls in an eccentric manner
  • Holders Hibernian could face Hearts following the fifth round draw

Published: 13:24 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 13:24 EST, 22 January 2017

Sir Rod Stewart had football fans giggling into their Sunday roasts after an eccentric performance on the Scottish Cup draw.

The 72-year-old rocker smiled mischievously at the camera as he pulled out the balls of each team with tongue-in-cheek enthusiasm.

Sir Rod was accompanied by former Celtic footballer Alan Stubbs on the fifth round draw, who appeared to be both amused and bemused by the rock star's behaviour.

His flamboyant attire, a dapper green blazer with a paisley cravat, and eccentric gestures were not the only things raising eyebrows during the event hosted by Scottish Football Association president  Alan McRae.

Celtic fan Stewart seemed to get so carried away that he accidentally got a six and a nine mixed up, revealing that Morton had drawn Celtic away, before the tie was corrected to Celtic vs Inverness.

Across the footballing world, cup draws are often seen as a rather uninspiring affair - but supporters were so impressed with Stewart's gusto that many called for his return for the next round.

Taking to Twitter, supporters congratulated Sir Rod on adding some extra fun and games to the draw. 

Tweeter Rob Holder wrote: 'Rod Stewart doing the Scottish Cup draw is one of the best things I've seen.

While, a poster called Raging Pacifist said: 'Rod Stewart has to do the cup draw from now on.. Hilarious.

Scott Dougal said: 'Don't think anyone has ever enjoyed making any cup draw as much as Rod Stewart just then.

Markamura tweeted: 'Can Rod Stewart do the draw every round please.

 

 

 

 


