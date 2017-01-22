Viral photo of runner coming last inspires others to run

By Hannah Lawrence For Mailonline

Published: 13:23 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 13:25 EST, 22 January 2017

A runner who became an internet sensation after a photo of her finishing a run in last place went viral says she is delighted to be an inspiration to others.

Mother-of-two, Dawn Nisbet, 41, was the last person to complete the Oldham parkrun in October 2016.

An inspiring image, taken by photographer Val Lovatt, of Mrs Nisbet looking jubilant as she crossed the finish line has gained more than 10,000 likes on social media.

This photo of Dawn Nisbet, 41, crossing the finish line last in the Oldham parkrun in October 2016 became an internet sensation with more than 10,000 likes on social media

The image became the cover image on the parkrun Facebook page and has now become Nisbet's Facebook profile picture.

Mrs Nisbet has since received messages from strangers thanking her for inspiring them to take up exercise, she told the Manchester Evening News.

Dawn said: 'I'm 41, overweight and quite shy, so to feel that I have inspired one person is just amazing.

'The messages I have received are wonderful - and some of them bring me to tears.

'But in my own little way I have helped other people.'

But Mrs Nisbet said she wasn't always a fan of the viral photo, taken during her sixth parkrun. She said: 'I was a little embarrassed at first.

Mrs Nisbet, who took up running to raise money after a family member was diagnosed with cancer, has received messages from people who say she inspired them to take up running

Mrs Nisbet said it had taken months of training to work up to her first parkrun in August 2016

'Someone said I was the face of parkrun, but for someone who is always the slowest and finds it the hardest it felt wrong, but I guess it's because the photograph touched people's hearts.

'The picture shows a million words in one picture.'

A year ago Mrs Nisbet's only form of exercise was taking her two dogs, Ted and Penny, for a quick walk around the park, she told the Oldham Chronicle.

But when a close family member was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in April 2016 Mrs Nisbet decided to raise money by doing a charity run.

She said it took months of perseverance to work up to her first parkrun.

Mrs Nisbet said taking up running has given her a sense of achievement and something to aim for.

Her personal best for the Oldham parkrun is now 46 minutes 39 seconds, a time she recorded on Saturday.

Mrs Nisbet said it was 'amazing' to know she had inspired others to take up running. She plans to carry on running the Oldham parkrun and will start running 500kms throughout 2017

She said she uses the photo as motivation and made it her Facebook profile picture to spur herself on.

She said: 'I did that to inspire myself and if there are days where I doubt myself, I look at that picture and realise I have already done it.'

She is now planning to run 500kms throughout 2017.

She said: 'I absolutely love parkrun now and have made some amazing friends. Everyone is so supportive and really encouraging. It's changed my life.'

She hopes her new-found energetic lifestyle will inspire her two daughters, Samantha, 15, and Jessica, 9.