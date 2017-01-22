Parents fury after school pupils were shown gory film

By Harriet Mallinson For Mailonline

Angry parents have blasted a secondary school after students were shown a film with scenes of graphic violence.

Barton Court Grammar School has come under fire for playing Spanish Oscar-winner Pan's Labyrinth to youngsters studying the language.

But the 15-rated film was shown to pupils in Year Ten - some aged 14 - without parental consent being sought.

In one particularly brutal scene, the film's lead character, Captain Vidal, caves a man's face in by repeatedly striking it with the base of a wine bottle.

The scene is so graphic it appears in a video called Top 10 Brutal Movie Beatings.

Parents from the school in Canterbury, Kent, have condemned the decision to show the film, taking to Facebook to criticise the school and brand filmmakers 'sick'.

Jo Nikeel said: 'I'm not happy about this at all.

'My son is 14, but I wouldn't be happy even if he were 15.

'I've not seen the film, I just read some reviews - someone said 'not for kids and not for teens either, most violent scene of all time inside this movie'.

'I can't bear violent films, I can't watch them, so I don't think my child should be watching one.

'What kind of sick mind makes these films... I wouldn't dream of having this on at home or taking my son to see this.

'This stuff shouldn't be shown in schools.'

Bridget Tann added: 'I think it should be kept out of lessons altogether and shown in lunch times etc for kids who want to watch it.

'Opt in rather than opt out?

'If it's in the lesson even if parents opt their kids out it is open to bullying from other kids.

'Scenes of torture and graphic violence are not suitable and can cause lasting distress in some people.

'I will be complaining tomorrow.'

It is understood complaints have previously been made to the school about two other films shown to pupils - Iron Jawed Angels and The Orphanage.

The first has a 12 certificate and tells the story of the Suffragette movement, but contains some 'distressing' scenes.

Sara Nyemann Loeffler said that after her Year Eight daughter watched the film, she was 'distraught'.

Sara said: 'Definitely all say something to the school.

'I did when my Year Eight daughter had to watch suffragettes being force fed eggs with clamped open mouths.

'She didn't eat for 36 hours and was really distraught.

'Absolutely no need for them to witness violence or torture.'

The Orphanage, which has a 15 certificate, is a Spanish horror described by one movie critic as the 'most chilling' film they had ever seen.

But the British Board of Film Classification says its age certifications only apply when watching a movie in a licensed cinema.

In its guidance to teachers, it says: 'It is not actually illegal for schools to show BBFC-rated videos or DVDs or Blu-ray to its pupils of any age, just as parents may also choose to show any material to children in the home.

'Merely showing an age restricted film to under-aged persons - or allowing them to see one outside a licensed cinema - is not in itself an offence.'

Despite this, the BBFC 'strongly discourages' the practice unless the pupils are within a year of the certificated age, or if there is a 'serious educational purpose' to showing the film.

But it adds: 'Even in such cases clearly schools should seek parental consent prior to showing it.

'We would also recommend obtaining the approval of the head teacher and governors.

'It is vital to make sure that any children watching are not likely to suffer any ill effects as a result of seeing the film.'

It is understood the school's head of languages called at least one parent to apologise.

Bridget said: 'Just had a phone call from the Head of Languages to apologise.

'He confirmed the film should not be shown to year ten and steps will be taken to prevent this happening again.

'Films shown must be from a approved list and with direct permission from him from now on.

'Parents will be receiving a letter regarding this soon.'

Barton Court Grammar School have been approached for a comment.