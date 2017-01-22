Steelers cursed? Team fights flu, woken by 3 am fire alarm

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:16 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 11:44 EST, 22 January 2017

The Steelers will face off against the Patriots tonight and hamstrung by a mystery bug and bleary-eyed from interrupted sleep, after a prankster Pats fan apparently pulled the fire alarm in the Pittsburgh team's hotel early Sunday morning.

The crucial AFC Championship game Sunday night will determine whether the Pittsburgh Steelers or the New England Patriots move on to compete in Super Bowl LI.

Last night, Steelers players were fast asleep in their hotel near Boston's airport when police say a man who wasn't staying at the hotel sneaked inside and pulled the fire alarm around 3 a.m.

The hotel was evacuated as firefighters responded to check the alarm.

Arrested in the criminal prank is 25-year-old Dennis Harrison, a presumed Patriots fan from East Boston, who was spotted lurking on the hotel property by Massachusetts state police.

Bleary-eyed guests mill in the lobby of a Boston hotel after the fire alarm was pulled early Sunday morning. The stunt was apparently meant to wake the Pittsburgh Steelers team

Firefighters responded quickly to the false fire alarm, which roused the Steelers team the night before their AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots

Police say Harrison was not a guest of the hotel and had no reason to be there.

Harrison was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and pulling a false alarm, and has been released on a $100 bail, the Boston Globe reported.

This isn't the first time a rabid football fan has pulled a fire alarm in the opposing team's hotel.

In 2015, the Patriots were roused at 2 a.m. the night before their Super Bowl XLIX match-up with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots won regardless.

Later on Sunday morning, the media were also evacuated from Patriot's home field after sirens in Gillette Stadium went off in an apparent false alarm, but were quickly allowed back inside.

Adding to the Steelers' woes, the team's ranks have been thinned in practices this week, after more than a dozen players came down with a flu-like illness.

Tight end Ladarius Green was one of at least 15 Steelers players sidelined because of the illness this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Ladarius Green goes through drills during practice on Wednesday. Green and five other players missed practice Thursday with flu symptoms

Green and five other players missed practice on Thursday, while wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey and three others missed practice on Wednesday, CBS reported.

The illness was described as a stomach flu.

'We're not making excuses,' Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week.

'We'll be there, we'll be ready to play, this is just part of normal things that happen over the course of a season.'

The Steelers are set to face the Patriots for the AFC Championship at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.