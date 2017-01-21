Suspected shooter at far-right protest claims self-defense

By Liam Quinn and Clemence Michallon For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:53 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 11:54 EST, 22 January 2017

A man who shot and critically wounded another person at a demonstration at the University of Washington against a far-right blogger claims he opened fire in self-defense.

The suspected gunman, who turned himself in to police, said he believed the 34-year-old who was shot was a white supremacist who earlier attacked him outside the university's Kane Hall.

Milo Yiannopoulos, a leading figure in the alt-right movement - which has been linked to white supremacy and racism, was due to speak inside the hall.

A man who shot and critically wounded another person at a demonstration at the University of Washington against a far-right blogger claims he opened fire in self-defense. Pictured is the man who was shot

The injured man remains at Harborview Medical Center and is in a critical condition after undergoing surgery, the Seattle Times reports.

A photograph taken during the protest shows the 34-year-old who was shot being led away from the area by three people as blood streamed down the side of his face.

The identity of the suspected shooter has not been released, however police initially said he was a Asian male in his fifties, according to the New York Daily News.

Friends of the man who was shot say he is not a white supremacist, and that he has a tattoo of a swastika that had been 'crossed out'.

Earlier, hundreds of protesters clashed on the Seattle campus, with police saying some people had been seen hurling bricks and blue paint.

Hundreds of people gathered at the University of Washington on Saturday night - where right-wing troll Milo Yiannopoulos was due to speak

Seattle Police officers dressed in protective gear stand outside Kane Hall on the University of Washington campus during Saturday night's protest

Fights broke out between Yiannopoulos' supporters and protesters after people tried to block the door to the hall, prompting police to respond in riot gear.

Yiannopoulos was supposed to begin his talk at 7pm, but the event was pushed back by an hour.

The 32-year-old troll was permanently banned from Twitter last year after 'Ghostbusters' actor Leslie Jones reported being the victim of an onslaught of racist abuse on the platform.

Hundreds had rallied against a talk by far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. The event (pictured) was meant to start at 7 pm but was delayed by an hour

A protester holds a sign that reads 'Make Fascists Afraid Again!' during a demonstration in front of Kane Hall on the University of Washington campus

Officers responded to the campus (pictured) Friday night to remove a man with a suspected gunshot wound to the abdomen. Anti-Trump protesters had joined the rally

The commentator, who has been seen as a spokesperson for the alt-right and has spoken against feminism and Islam, was seen as the instigator of the hateful messages.

Yiannopoulos reacted to the shooting on Facebook and offered his prayers to the victim.

However, he did not stop his speech after learning of the shooting, instead saying: 'If I stopped my event now, we are sending a clear message to these people that they can stop our events by killing people.'

The campus' Red Square had been the scene of a tense rally as protesters tried to block the doors to Yiannopoulos' talk. Pictured, officials stand near an ambulance at the protest

A protester is pictured waiting for treatment after being pepper-sprayed by police at the University of Washington where people rallied against Yiannopoulos