Donald Trump makes changes in the Oval Office

Within hours of being sworn in as president of the United States on Friday, Donald Trump immediately started making decorative changes to the White House.

The Oval Office was redecorated for Trump, as gold curtains were installed behind the Resolute desk, replacing the crimson curtains that were installed under Barack Obama tenure.

The change was first noticed when Trump sat at the Resolute desk to sign an executive order on Obamacare and other memos in his first actions as president on Friday evening.

In addition to the curtains being changed, the real estate mogul also got rid of a huge, circular rug from Obama's presidency that featured quotes from leaders including, MLK Jr. and four former presidents.

It's replacement appears to be the sunburst gold and yellow rug with garland edges designed by Laura Bush during her husband's presidency, as it's said Bush requested to have one that expressed his spirit of optimism, ABC News reported.

It appears that the couches inside the historic office were also replaced, as they are now brocade and no longer grey suede, CNN reported.

The billionaire is widely known for loving gold accents and features when it comes to interior decorating, as both his office and homes around the country feature it throughout.

But it's unclear if he plans to bring more sweeping changes to include gold fixtures inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

In a 2015 interview with People prior to the election, Trump said that he wouldn't change too much inside the building.

'If I were elected, I would maybe touch it up a little bit, but the White House is a special place,' Trump stated. 'You don't want to do too much touching.'

It is common for a newly elected president to redecorate the Oval Office as well as other parts of the White House, which is worth $397.9million.

The living quarters inside the 132-room building is the area inside of the White House where the First Family has most authority in making changes.

It's allowed for rooms in that specific area to be repainted to their liking as well as new decorations, bedding and furniture pieces are often times brought in for the First Family.

It's common for the First Lady to take the lead on changing the living spaces for the family, so it seems as though Melania's taste and preferences will likely be dictated in what the rooms inside the living quarters will look like for the next four years while Trump is in office.

The changes that are made within this area is designed and supervised by an interior designer who works closely with the First Lady, along with the White House curator and the chief usher.

On January 3rd, Melania met with the usher and curator to begin making changes, as she will stay in New York City with the couple's son, Barron, for at least the first six months of her husband's term.

Though the First Family is allowed to make changes within the White House, there are rooms inside the historic building that are untouchable, such as the Lincoln Bedroom and public spaces like the state dining room and Green Room.

Changes that are sought to be made to any of those rooms have to be approved by from the Committee for the Preservation of the White House, as the White House is a living museum that contains hundreds of years of American History.

It has been the residence of every U.S. president since John Adams in 1800.

As Melania and her husband are likely preparing a list of changes they wish to make for the living quarters, it is unclear if the family will pay for the renovations or if they will use the $100,000 per term that's allocated by Congress to redecorate the White House.

Up to $100,000 of taxpayer money can be used by the First Family to make changes inside, but they are not obligated or forced to use it. The Obamas made a huge statement when they did not use the money or accept donations to redecorate the White House, as they paid for it out of their own pocket.

Trump has followed through with one of his promises, as he returned a Winston Churchill bust that Obama had removed to be replaced with a bust of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

As DailyMail.com reported Saturday morning, the Churchill bust that was on view inside the Oval Office is not the one owned by the British government.

Trump's remarks appear to confirm that it is an identical version that was already on display in the White House residence. He said that 'in the meantime, we have a bust of Churchill.'

Although Churchill's return to the Oval Office may send an immediate signal about the new president's inclinations or worldview, Trump has yet to reinstall the original bust that the British Government loaned to President George W. Bush in 2001.

That bust was returned when President Obama took office. Trump's transition team requested that it be loaned once again shortly after British foreign secretary Boris Johnson visited Trump Tower. But the loan, authorized by Prime Minister Theresa May, has not yet taken place.

In fact, the sculpture is still on display in the library of the British Ambassador's residence in Washington.

'The prime minister has said she is happy for us to loan the Churchill bust to the White House in response to a request from President Trump's transition,' an embassy spokesman told DailyMail.com. 'We are still working on the details of the loan.'

Having a bust inside the Oval Office of Britain's wartime leader, who former President Franklin Roosevelt hosted at the White House for extended visits, carries significance in whatever its form by demonstrating the close ties and 'special relationship' between the two nations.

The sculpture has attracted scrutiny and comment, along with some misinformation, throughout its recent history.

There was a transatlantic flap when Obama removed the Churchill bust in 2009.

Obama was hit with a lot of criticism from Great Britain's nationalist UKIP Party for moving the Churchill bust out of the Oval Office in 2009 to make room for busts of MLK Jr. and former President Abraham Lincoln.

The White House at first denied it had been removed, but it was later confirmed that it had been returned to the British Embassy.

According to a White House 'fact check' from 2012 that was itself an update on inaccurate earlier information, then-Prime Minister Tony Blair lent the White House the bust at a time when the White House version was being worked on.

Reporters allowed into the Oval Office Friday for the document signings observed the change, and Churchill's reappearance drew immediate attention once again.

Obama defended the removal on a trip to the United Kingdom.

'I love Winston Churchill, I love the guy,' Obama said at a press conference in London with then-Prime Minister David Cameron. He was photographed showing the bust already in the White House collection to Cameron at the White House.

The former senator said that he had the bust of Churchill moved to a room nearby where he still saw it daily, but Boris Johnson, who is now the United Kingdom's Foreign Minister, suggested that Obama had it moved because it 'is a symbol of the part-Kenyan president's ancestral dislike of the British Empire.'

Days following his election win, Trump met with the former leader of the UKIP Nigel Farage who tweeted after that they had discussed the bust of Churchill.

'Especially pleased at @realDonaldTrump's very positive reaction to idea that Sir Winston Churchill's bust should be put back in Oval Office,' Farage tweeted.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that the MLK Jr. bust is still inside the office for now, as it is positioned below the Norman Rockwell painting of the State of Liberty's torch photographs show.