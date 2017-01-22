Yorkshire taxi driver is subjected to a tirade of abuse

By Abe Hawken For Mailonline

Published: 10:57 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 11:55 EST, 22 January 2017

A taxi driver was abused a told he was going to be 'killed' and 'sliced' by a customer - after he asked him to pay the £13.80 fare up front.

Mohammed Naeem picked up Adam Tomlinson, 38, and his friend while driving a taxi in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

The pair asked to be taken to a nearby cash machine but Tomlinson became aggressive and ended up hitting the security screen in the vehicle.

He launched an abusive tirade and swore at the driver a number of times - claiming that he would sleep with the taxi driver's wife.

Adam Tomlinson, 38, could be heard saying that he and his friend have offered to pay the fare for the journey in Huddersfield

During the video, captured on Naeem's camera, the passenger could be heard saying that he and his friend had 'offered to pay the fare'.

He said: 'Listen, sunshine, I've got your f****** badge number. I'm going to f****** kill you.'

Shocked at what he is hearing, Naeem reminded Tomlinson that he was recording him on his camera.

But that didn't seem to stop Tomlinson who continued to hurl abuse at the taxi driver, who remained silent throughout the verbal attack.

He continued to shout: 'I'm going to rip your f****** head off. I'm going to f*** you up big time mate.

'You don't even know who you are f****** with.'

He then smashed the screen inside the taxi and began to punch it - prompting the driver to get out.

Tomlinson added: 'I will f****** kill you, get me out this f****** car right now. I'm going to f****** slit you. You're a filthy f****** c***.'

He then launched an offensive tirade, saying that he was going to 'f******' kill the taxi driver

Mohammed Naeem was so shocked at what he was listening to, he reminded the passenger that he was recording him

He later admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court in Huddersfield.

Sarah Marsh, prosecuting, said: 'He was abusive towards the taxi driver and ultimately refused to pay.

'Mr Naeem said he wasn't going to take them to the destination and began to drive to the nearest police station.

'The defendant made threats through the dividing screen, swearing and punching it and causing it to break.'

Tomlinson's solicitor explained that he was drunk and became agitated after the cabbie locked the car doors following their disagreement over the cash.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Tomlinson, of nearby Heckmondwike, said<_ www.examiner.co.uk="" all-about="" heckmondwike="">: 'It's a mystery as to why you behaved in his particular way.

'Taxi drivers put up with these type of situations and it must not have been pleasant for the person working in that situation.'

Tomlinson was fined £220 and ordered to pay £300 compensation to Mr Naeem. He has to pay £85 costs, £20 victim surcharge and the £13.80 unpaid fare.