America's Got Talent winner Neal Boyd in serious condition

By Regina F. Graham For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:56 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 11:56 EST, 22 January 2017

America's Got Talent winner Neal Boyd is in serious condition after being involved in a single car crash on Saturday morning in Missouri.

The opera singer who is best known for winning season three of the show ran off the road in his vehicle on northbound I-55 at the 89 mile marker around 8:45am in Scott County.

Boyd, 41, struck a tree when he ran off the right side of the road, before his car went airborne and hit another tree, police say.

He was accompanied in the vehicle by his 62-year-old mother, Esther R. Boyd, who was also seriously injured.

Police say that Boyd was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident, but his mother was.

They were both transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri where they remain hospitalized.

After winning season three of the show in 2008, the Sikeston native was awarded the $1million prize and headlined a show in Las Vegas.

He went on to sign a record deal with Decca Records and later released his debut album, My American Dream, in 2009.

On the Billboard 200, the album debuted at 195 and on the Top Classical Albums Chart it reached number three.

Boyd performed in for former president Barack Obama in 2010, as he had also performed for Presidents George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush.

The singer is currently the co-owner of Cox & Boyd Insurance Solutions.