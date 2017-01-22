Corrie McKeague's mother doesn't expect to find him alive

By Isobel Frodsham For Mailonline

The mother of the missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague has admitted she doesn't expect to find him alive during a hunt for him in Suffolk.

Nicola Urquhart, of Dunfermline, Fife, made the claim during an independent probe for him near the Fiveways junction of the A11 in Mildenhall, which she organised.

Speaking today, Mrs Urquhart said: 'In my head, I have to think there is a chance he could be out there and being held against his will and that he might come back alive.

'But searching like this is hard because I know I am looking for a body. It is very difficult, but it needs to be done.

'I've got to look for him. I've got to try and find him.'

Martin McKeague (left, with Corrie), the father of missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague said he is 'just a dad who's trying to get his son back'. Corrie's mother, Nicola Urquhart (right), has launched an independent search to find their son in remote areas of Suffolk today

Search teams were out near the Fiveways junction of the A11 near Mildenhall, Suffolk, earlier today

Volunteers and a 60-strong search-and-rescue team from four counties, including five cadaver dogs, took part in the search

Her comments came as the 23-year-old's father revealed his devastation over his missing son, who vanished during a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on September 24.

Martin McKeague, of Cupar in Fife, said he is 'just a dad who's trying to get his son back' as the four month anniversary of his son's disappearance approaches.

Mr McKeague, 48, who was speaking to the Sunday People, said: 'I'm still trying to get my head around everything. I'm doing the best I can.'

Mrs Urquhart, a Police Scotland family liaison, joined a team of 140 supporters in an eight hour search around the area where her son's mobile phone signal was last picked up.

The group consisted of 40 supporters from the Find Corrie Facebook page, which has 100,000 followers, extra search-and-rescue teams from Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Essex, a drone team and five cadaver dogs, which are trained to find corpses.

Corrie's brothers, Darroch, 21, (above) took part in the search and said: 'We got a lot of ground covered today. Despite not finding anything, we have been able to rule out areas by saying that Corrie is not there'

The dogs are specially trained to find dead bodies. The family's decision to use them seemingly means their hopes of finding Corrie alive are diminishing

Scores of people have turned up to root through the five-square miles of woodland and fields

Mrs Urquhart's decision to launch an independent search follows her criticism of Suffolk Police where she questioned the decisions they made

But despite their best efforts, no trace of the young man was found.

Corrie's mother previously criticised Suffolk Police and the 'decisions' they made while carrying out the search for her son.

But today she insisted that she remained supportive of Suffolk Police and just wanted to do what she could to help.

She said: 'A lot of people seem to be under the impression that I am doing my own searches because the police do not want to.

'That is absolutely not the case. The police are behind what we are doing 100 per cent. It is simply not possible for the police to search every single area for every single missing person.

'But I am lucky enough to have a big army of people on Facebook who are desperate to help.

'The police have even suggested some areas where we are looking today, so we are working in co-operation with them and to assist them.

'Our search has been done by people who are trained in search and rescue so the police now know that certain areas have been searched properly and Corrie is not here.'

Mr McKeague, who split from Mrs Urquhart when Corrie was nine, and Suffolk Police did not take part in the search, according to The Mirror.

The Scotland Police family liaison officer also revealed her son and his partner were members of a swingers website this week in an effort to try and find him

The gunner's brother, Darroch, 21, also took part in the search today.

He said: 'We got a lot of ground covered today. Despite not finding anything, we have been able to rule out areas by saying that Corrie is not there.'

Andy King, of Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue, said: 'We have been concentrating on looking at places where a vehicle could have been driven and a body dumped. There are a lot of small paths and roads around here.

'We're looking at areas that if something had happened to Corrie and there was foul play and you had to get rid of him, put him in the back of a car, these are areas where you could go discreetly park up and dispose of a body reasonably easily.'

A man accompanying the search team said: 'People are getting split up into groups of around 10 and taken off in 4x4s to search different areas in small teams.

'In total they're going to search between four and five square miles for Corrie.

'They said they're going to be meticulous and they're going to leave no stone unturned.'

Corrie was last seen on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on September 24. Here he is walking along Brentgovel Street at around 3.20am

He then disappeared and his family and girlfriend, April Oliver, have not heard from him since

April (right) has since discovered she is pregnant with the pair's child. She holds a scan with Nicola

Earlier this week, Mrs Urquhart revealed that Corrie, who was stationed at RAF Honington in Suffolk, and his pregnant partner, April Oliver, 21, were both members of a swingers website.

She has said she chose to reveal this information because it might aid the search for her son.

She told the Sunday Express: 'What if these sites had something to do with what happened to Corrie? This shouldn't be about trying to find salacious gossip on Corrie or April. We've not painted him as an angel. We've tried to be honest about everything we know.'

Police have questioned a 28-year-old woman this week who met Corrie on Fab Swingers five months before he disappeared.